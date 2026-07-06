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Result: 2026 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest

Hepworth carries on its dominance of the lucrative march and hymn tune circuit with victory at the Brighouse event under MD Ryan Watkins.

Hepworth
  The Yorkshire champion added for silverware and cash to their 2026 horde

Monday, 06 July 2026

        

Hepworth carries on its dominance of the lucrative march and hymn tune circuit with victory at the Brighouse event under MD Ryan Watkins.

Further details to follow...

Result:

Adjudicators: John Doyle (march); Martin Heartfield (hymn)

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 98/96 = 194
2. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker): 95/92 = 187
3. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 92/94 = 186
4. Boarshurst Silver (Martyn Evans): 94/90 = 184
5. Elland Silver (David McGlynn): 90/89 = 179
6. Uppermill (Tom Haslam): 89/87 = 176*
7. Slaithwaite (Martyn Evans): 88/88 = 176
8. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 86/86 = 172
9. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith): 85/85 = 170
10. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis): 87/81 = 168*
11. Hebden Bridge (Vicki Kennedy): 84/84 = 168
12. Lindley (Stephen Tighe): 83/82 = 165
13. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 81/83 = 164
14. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 82/80 = 162
15. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 80/79 = 159
16. VBS Poynton (David W Ashworth): 79/78 = 157
17. Dobcross Youth (James Atkins): 78/76 = 154*
18. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson): 77/77 = 154
19. Dobcross Brass Monkeys (Nigel Hobbs): 76/75 = 151

*March mark takes precedence

Best Contest March: Hepworth
Best Hymn Tune: Hepworth
Best Road March: Hepworth

Winning Conductor: Ryan Watkins (Hepworth)
Conductor of Best Youth Band: Samantha Harrison

Deportment Prize: Boarshurst
Youth Deportment Prize: Dobcross Youth

Best First Section Band: Marsden Silver
Best Second Section Band: Uppermill
Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton
Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre
Best Youth Band: Elland Youth

Best Soloist: Adam Hofland-Ward (flugel) — Hepworth
Best Principal Cornet: Jason Evans (Marsden Silver Prize)
Best Soprano Cornet: George Newbould (Hepworth)
Best Euphonium: Tim Dunn (Stannington)
Best Trombone Section: Hepworth
Best Bass Section: Hepworth
Best Trombones on Road March: Hepworth

        

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Jonathan Pippen


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