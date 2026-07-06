Result: 2026 Brighouse March & Hymn Tune Contest

Hepworth carries on its dominance of the lucrative march and hymn tune circuit with victory at the Brighouse event under MD Ryan Watkins.

Hepworth carries on its dominance of the lucrative march and hymn tune circuit with victory at the Brighouse event under MD Ryan Watkins.

Further details to follow...

Result:

Adjudicators: John Doyle (march); Martin Heartfield (hymn)

1. Hepworth (Ryan Watkins): 98/96 = 194

2. Marsden Silver Prize (Leigh Baker): 95/92 = 187

3. Stannington (Sam Fisher): 92/94 = 186

4. Boarshurst Silver (Martyn Evans): 94/90 = 184

5. Elland Silver (David McGlynn): 90/89 = 179

6. Uppermill (Tom Haslam): 89/87 = 176*

7. Slaithwaite (Martyn Evans): 88/88 = 176

8. Meltham & Meltham Mills (Tom Haslam): 86/86 = 172

9. BD1 Brass (Jamie Smith): 85/85 = 170

10. Queensbury Music Centre (Chris Lewis): 87/81 = 168*

11. Hebden Bridge (Vicki Kennedy): 84/84 = 168

12. Lindley (Stephen Tighe): 83/82 = 165

13. Elland Silver Youth (Samantha Harrison): 81/83 = 164

14. Dobcross Silver (Jason M Smith): 82/80 = 162

15. Emley (Tim Sidwell): 80/79 = 159

16. VBS Poynton (David W Ashworth): 79/78 = 157

17. Dobcross Youth (James Atkins): 78/76 = 154*

18. Friendly Band (Sowerby Bridge) (Michael Silson): 77/77 = 154

19. Dobcross Brass Monkeys (Nigel Hobbs): 76/75 = 151

*March mark takes precedence

Best Contest March: Hepworth

Best Hymn Tune: Hepworth

Best Road March: Hepworth

Winning Conductor: Ryan Watkins (Hepworth)

Conductor of Best Youth Band: Samantha Harrison

Deportment Prize: Boarshurst

Youth Deportment Prize: Dobcross Youth

Best First Section Band: Marsden Silver

Best Second Section Band: Uppermill

Best Third Section Band: VBS Poynton

Best Fourth Section Band: Queensbury Music Centre

Best Youth Band: Elland Youth

Best Soloist: Adam Hofland-Ward (flugel) — Hepworth

Best Principal Cornet: Jason Evans (Marsden Silver Prize)

Best Soprano Cornet: George Newbould (Hepworth)

Best Euphonium: Tim Dunn (Stannington)

Best Trombone Section: Hepworth

Best Bass Section: Hepworth

Best Trombones on Road March: Hepworth