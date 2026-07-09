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March & Hymn tune set for Forest of Dean

The GBBA will host its own march and hymn tune contest at Scarr Bandstand in Coleford later this year.

SARR BANDSTAND
  The event is being run by the GBBA

Thursday, 09 July 2026

        

The Gloucestershire Brass Band Association (GBBA) will host its annual Scarr Bandstand March & Hymn Tune Competition on Saturday 5th September (1.00pm — 5.00pm).

The event offers bands in the Forest of Dean, South Wales and wider areas the opportunity to perform at a wonderful venue to claim their share of a generous prize fund by impressing adjudicator Sheona White.

The cut off for entries is July 20th, so you had better be quick.

The event will be held at Scarr Bandstand, Coleford (GL16 8JA) on Saturday 5th September.

Go to: www.gbba-online.org/contests

        

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