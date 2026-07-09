              

*
banner

News

More demand for NXTOD

You can enjoy a great mini documentary from the recent Red Admiral March & Hymn Tune contest and sign up for more live brass banding.

NXTOD
  There is a new subscription offer over the next 3 months

Thursday, 09 July 2026

        

Its been a busy time for the team at Next Step films as they enjoyed a great weekend covering the popular Red Admiral March & Hymn tune contest for their NXTOD — Video on demand platform.

Red Admiral action

Not only did they produce their usual high quality live stream, which gained viewers across the world, but they also captured a little mini-doc promo type film too!

This can be enjoyed at: https://nxtod.com/red-admiral-hymn-march-contest-2026-mini-doc/

All this and there is a special deal on the NXTOD monthly subscription — so make sure you sign up as the team starts to prepare for their next broadest event at Bandamonium.

Limited Time Special Offer

The team at NXTOD have a limited time special offer on their monthly subscription, £4.99 a month for 3 months rather than the usual £12.99.

What better way to catch up with the recent Red Admiral Hymn & March Contest, along with the audio recordings coming soon from the Elland Silver Band Summer Spectacular Concert this weekend. This all along with their catalogue of On Demand videos, Albums and Live Streams.

You have to act fast though, the offer is only valid until the 31st July, T&Cs apply!

To sign up visit: www.nxtod.com/subscribe

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbss

Free workshops for youngsters at Brass Band Summer School

July 9 • There will be a free Youth Brass Workshop at Wycliffe College as part of the 40th anniversary BBSS on 6th August. So need to be quick to book a place...

Kerkrade

Live stream action from World Music Contest

July 9 • You can enjoy all the brass band contests at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade this weekend.

Mead and Agnew

Mead adds test match credentials to tutoring

July 9 • Steven Mead met up with cricket broadcaster and test match cricketer Jonathan Agnew to give him a euphonium lesson.

NXTOD

More demand for NXTOD

July 9 • You can enjoy a great mini documentary from the recent Red Admiral March & Hymn Tune contest and sign up for more live brass banding.

What's on »

Regent Brass - Living Lines

Sunday 5 July • St Saviour's, Pimlico, St.George's Square, Pimlico, London SW1V 3QW

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 5 July • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church Street. London SE10 9BJ

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Vacancies »

Fulham Brass Band

July 7 • Principal Eb bass vacancy:. . Fulham Brass Band, under our inspirational new MD Alan Thomas, are looking for a top class Eb bass player to join us for the First Section National Finals in September and beyond as we seek promotion back to the Championship.

Sherborne Town Band

July 5 • We have positions available for dedicated players on Euphonium, Cornet and Trombone in our fun, friendly Dorset based band.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

July 4 • The band requires an Eb bass player for our First section band conducted by Jack Fisher. We have a varied and expanding programme of events throughout the year, including our very well attended, themed concerts.

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top