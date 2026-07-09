More demand for NXTOD

You can enjoy a great mini documentary from the recent Red Admiral March & Hymn Tune contest and sign up for more live brass banding.

Its been a busy time for the team at Next Step films as they enjoyed a great weekend covering the popular Red Admiral March & Hymn tune contest for their NXTOD — Video on demand platform.

Red Admiral action

Not only did they produce their usual high quality live stream, which gained viewers across the world, but they also captured a little mini-doc promo type film too!

This can be enjoyed at: https://nxtod.com/red-admiral-hymn-march-contest-2026-mini-doc/

All this and there is a special deal on the NXTOD monthly subscription — so make sure you sign up as the team starts to prepare for their next broadest event at Bandamonium.

Limited Time Special Offer

The team at NXTOD have a limited time special offer on their monthly subscription, £4.99 a month for 3 months rather than the usual £12.99.

What better way to catch up with the recent Red Admiral Hymn & March Contest, along with the audio recordings coming soon from the Elland Silver Band Summer Spectacular Concert this weekend. This all along with their catalogue of On Demand videos, Albums and Live Streams.

You have to act fast though, the offer is only valid until the 31st July, T&Cs apply!

To sign up visit: www.nxtod.com/subscribe