Free workshops for youngsters at Brass Band Summer School

There will be a free Youth Brass Workshop at Wycliffe College as part of the 40th anniversary BBSS on 6th August. So need to be quick to book a place...

The Brass Band Summer School will open its doors to the next generation of musicians with a free one-day workshop for young brass players.

Parents are being invited to register their children for the free Youth Brass Workshop taking place on Thursday 6th August at Wycliffe College, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire.

Organised by the Brass Band Summer School as part of its 40th Anniversary celebrations, it offers a brilliant opportunity for brass players aged 10-15 (minimum Grade 3 standard) to experience the fun and excitement of making music together in a friendly brass band environment.





Experienced team

Led by an experienced team of professional musicians and educators, the afternoon will include full band rehearsals, sectional coaching and expert tuition, giving young players the chance to develop their skills, make new friends and experience life at one of the UK's longest-running brass music courses.



The workshop will begin with registration at 1.30pm at Wycliffe College Prep School, before a programme of rehearsals, coaching and games throughout the afternoon.

The day will conclude at Wycliffe College Senior School Chapel with a special Open Rehearsal from 7.00pm — 7.30pm, when parents, family and friends are warmly invited to attend and hear what the young musicians have achieved during the day.



The workshop will be led by an experienced musical team comprising David Childs, Owen Farr and Christopher Turner, supported by pastoral staff Lisa Fitzgerald-Lombard, Oliver Fitzgerald-Lombard and Lynne Turner, ensuring the highest standards of care throughout the day.

Inspire next generation

Speaking on behalf of the Brass Band Summer School, David Childs said: "We want to inspire the next generation of brass players by giving them the opportunity to experience the enjoyment of playing in a brass band alongside other young musicians.

Whether they're already involved in a local band or simply looking for a new musical challenge, this workshop promises to be a fun, welcoming and rewarding day."



Places are free of charge, but advance registration is essential (see below).





We want to inspire the next generation of brass players by giving them the opportunity to experience the enjoyment of playing in a brass band alongside other young musicians David Childs

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Workshop Details:



Date: Thursday 6th August

Time: 1.30pm — 7.30pm

Registration & Afternoon Sessions:

Wycliffe College Prep School

Ryeford Hall, Ebley Road, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire (GL10 2LD)

Open Rehearsal & Collection:

7.00pm-7.30pm

Wycliffe College Senior School Chapel

Bristol Road, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire GL10 2AF

Eligibility

Brass players aged 10-15

Minimum playing standard: Grade 3

To Register



Parents should email: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com