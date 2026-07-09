Mead adds test match credentials to tutoring

Steven Mead met up with cricket broadcaster and test match cricketer Jonathan Agnew to give him a euphonium lesson.

Although Steven Mead has performed with a host of renowned players over the years, he was delighted to add an English test match cricketer to his CV when he welcomed Jonathan Agnew MBE to his home for a euphonium lesson this week.

'Aggers' as he is known from his job as a cricket broadcaster with the BBC around the world, played for England in test matches and One Day Internationals — claiming the wickets of the legendary West Indian batsmen Viv Richards and Gordon Greenidge on his debut.

Enthusiastic

He has also been an enthusiastic brass player in his youth — first on tuba, but more latterly on euphonium with the Melton Mowbray Band after reigniting his passion after a 45 year break.

After he bought some new euphonium springs from Steven, they arranged to meet for some lessons to help Jonathan's playing.

Great day

"We had a great day," Steve said after a day together at Steve's home.

"I love cricket and Jonathan loves his brass bands, so we had plenty to chat about in between the playing.

As you would except from a sportsman who has played at the very highest level and a broadcaster renowned across the world, he is very motivated, focussed and a great joy to spend time with.

He also makes a fine sound and we recorded a version of Jerusalem that will be passed on to the TMS Team where we hope to do a lunchtime special during the Edgbaston test with him in 2027."