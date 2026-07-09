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Live stream action from World Music Contest

You can enjoy all the brass band contests at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade this weekend.

Kerkrade
  The live stream will cover all the brass band contests

Thursday, 09 July 2026

        

There will be live-broadcast brass band action from the World Music Contest in Kerkrade this weekend to enjoy.

You will be able to enjoy the action from each of the sections of competitions — starting on Friday 10th July with the Third Division bands, followed on the Saturday 11th by the First Division competitors and the set-work performances of the Concert (Championship) Division contenders.

The cost is 20 Euro for the weekend.

Sunday will see the Second Division contenders and Concert Division bands return to give their own-choice programmes as they seek to be crowned World Champion.

The live stream of the Concert Division on both the Saturday and Sunday will be hosted by Iwan Fox of 4BR.

Schedule:

Friday:

Friday 10th July will see seven bands compete in the Third Division at the Kerkrade Theatre (starting at 2.30pm CET).

Each will perform the set-work, 'Black Gold' by Thierry Deleruyelle as well as other works in their programme sets.

Saturday:

Saturday 11th July sees nine bands take to the Theatre stage in the First Division (starting at 10.00am CET).

Each will perform the set-work, 'Ghosts of Industry' by Lucy Pankhurst as well as other works in their programme sets.

The Concert (Championship) Division bands will perform the set-work, 'Mirage' by Jan de Haan (starting at 2.00pm CET) in the main Roda Hall

Sunday:

The Theatre will also host the Second Division contenders on Sunday 12th July (starting at 10.00am). Each will perform the set-work, 'Modern Times' by Etienne Crausaz as well as the other items in their programme sets.

The Blue Riband Concert Division (Elite level) takes place 12th July in the main Roda Hall (starting at 10.00am CET).

Find out more go to:


https://www.wmc.nl/nl/stream-wmc-2026-rp27

        

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