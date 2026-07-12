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Results: 2026 World Music Contest

Brass Band Treize Etoiles becomes Champion of the World in Kerkrade

Kerkrade
  The results from the 75th anniversary WMC Contest

Sunday, 12 July 2026

        

Result:

Concert Division:


Adjudicators:
Set Work — Thomas Doss; Mareika Gray; Ian Porthouse
Own Choice — Isabella Ruf-Weber; Bert van Thienen; Florent Didier
Test Piece: Mirage (Jan de Haan)
Test Piece/Own Choice programme = Total

1. Brass Band Treize Etoiles (Frederic Theodoloz): 97.25/97.33 = 97.29
2. Brass Band Willebroek (Frans Violet): 95.00/99.50 = 97.25
3. Flowers Band (Paul Holland): 94.67/98.11 = 96.39
4. Cory Band (Philip Harper): 95.92/95.89 = 95.90
5. Brass Band Schoonhoven A (Glenn Van Looy): 93.08/91.56 = 92.32
6. Australia Brass (Dr Matthew Van Emmerick): 93.67/90.22 = 91.94
7. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 93.33/89.78 = 91.56
8. the cooperation band (Katrina Marzella Wheeler): 90.58/92.11 = 91.35
9. Immortal Brass Eternally (Kazuyuki Kouno): 86.00/87.67 = 86.83
10. Five Lakes Silver Band (Christopher Ward): 85.00/85.78 = 85.39

Outstanding soloist (Own Choice programme): Tim De Maeseneer, (Horn) — Brass Band Willebroek

Award for Best Own Choice Test Piece: Brass Band Treize Etoiles

First Division:

Adjudicators: Isabella Ruf-Weber; Bert van Thienen; Florent Didier
Test Piece/Own Choice programme = Total

1. Brassband Pro Rege Heerenveen (Jan Werkman): 95.92/95.33 = 95.63
2. Brassband Bacchus (Bart Van Neyghem): 94.76/94.33 = 95.50/95.22 = 95.36
3. Ensemble de Cuivres Ambitus (Lagger Damien): 95.00/94.89 = 94.94
4. Mercator Brassband (Lode Violet): 93.67/94.56 = 94.11
5. Brassband Oefening en Uitspanning (Yves Wuyts): 94.00/92.89 = 93.44
6. Brass Band du Hainaut (Thibaut Bruniaux): 93.00/92.67 = 91.47
7. Brassband Gloria Dei (Gerk Huisma): 91.50/91.44 = 91.47
8. Brassband Merum (Maurice Daemen): 89.00/89.78 = 89.39

Award for an outstanding section or soloist: Brassband Bacchus
Award for a musical promise or remarkable musical achievement: Mercator Brassband

Second Division:


Adjudicators: Thomas Doss; Mareika Gray; Ian Porthouse
Test Piece/Own Choice programme = Total

1. Brass Band Schoonhoven B: 91.50/91.78 = 91.64
2. Cologne Concert Brass: 83.58/83.22 = 83.40

Award for an outstanding section or soloist: Solo quartet of Brass Band Schoonhoven B during Traversada

Award for a musical promise or remarkable musical achievement:
Principal cornet (Cologne Concert Brass)

Third Division:

Adjudicators: Isabella Ruf-Weber; Bert van Thienen; Florent Didier
Test Piece/Own Choice programme = Total

1. Brass Band Aukstyn (Remigijus Vilys): 95.33/95.11 = 95.22
2. Brass Band B10 (Frank Vantroyen): 94.76/94.33 = 94.50
3. Brass Band Bravoer (Thomas Roelants): 93.83/93.78 = 93.81
4. Brassband Hombeek (Stan Nieuwenhuis): 91.00/91.67 = 91.33
5. Brass Band Schupfen (Pascal Eicher): 89.83/90.56 = 90.19
6. Brass Band Duren (Martin Schadlich): 87.83/89.00 = 88.42
7. Brassband Kunst & Vriendschap (Olav Dorst): 87.33/86.67 = 87.00

Best Soloist: Azuolas Baronas (Trombone) — Brass Band Aukstyn
Best Section: Percussion of Brass Band B10

        

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