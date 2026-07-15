Double honour for Deleruyelle

Composer Thierry Deleruyelle's music has gained recognition in two very different ways.

Composer Thierry Deleruyelle has spoken of his pride after further gaining worldwide recognition with his music.

On the weekend it saw the Frenchman presented with the prestigious 2026 BUMA Award at the World Music Contest in Kerkrade, where his composition 'Black Gold' was the Second Division set-work.

More than words

The presentation was made by fellow composer Jan de Haan, who spoke of his joy at being able to witness his development as a leading writer for the brass band medium from his breakthrough work, 'Fraternity'.

To make the moment special, the World Youth Brass Band performed one of his works, 'Supernova' as he stood on stage after accepting the award (above).

He later thanked people who had supported him on his musical journey, saying that it meant, "more than words can express".

Bastille Day

A few days later on Bastille Day (14th July) several of his works were performed during the military parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, by the Musique de la Garde Republicaine, Musique de l'Air et de l'Espace and Musique des Troupes de Marine.

This included 'Atlantic Overture', 'Meteore', which was written specially for the occasion, 'Heros de la Liberte', and 'Azimut' which recently gained the Special Jury Prize at the 2026 French Army composition competition.

Speaking about the event Thierry said that it was "a true honour" as he thanked the musicians, "for bringing these works to life on such a prestigious national occasion".