Funding shortfalls spotlighted by Scotsman

The challenges of funding peripatetic music services in Scotland have come under scrutiny once again in the media.

The ongoing battle to protect free peripatetic music service provision in Scotland has once again been brought into focus after 'The Scotsman' newspaper recently dedicated a leader opinion piece and article to the subject.

Headed 'Blame SNP for music lessons cash switch', it highlighted why in its opinion they felt councils "are being forced to rob Peter to pay Paul, to make heartbreaking decisions over children's education — because the alternatives are even worse."

Not ring fenced

It stated that although the SNP gave local authorities extra money to fund the services five years ago, as it was wasn't specifically 'ring fenced'. This has subsequently led to the almost impossible dilemma of councils who did not have enough money to fund vital services such as social care and other education needs to use the budget for those purposes.

It was highlighted that as little as between 11 to 15 percent was used for its intended purposes in some areas, leading to many local authorities imposing tuition costs on families whose children wished to learn to play.

Pressure groups

This has been successfully challenged by pressure groups, although in areas such as Dumfries & Galloway there is now a still a waiting list of more than 700 learners, whilst other areas suffer from a lack of instructors and school time tabling and accommodation constraints.

It was highlighted that as little as between 11 to 15 percent was used for its intended purposes in some areas 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Funding answer

A recent MEPG Report suggested that music tuition should be embedded in schools as a core part of the curriculum.

However, 'The Scotsman' suggested a more simple answer: Instead of ring fencing specific funds, the SNP, "should solve the problem by giving councils enough money to do all their jobs properly".