Free live broadcast from Bandamonium

You can enjoy all the great brass band entertainment at the Bandamonium event in Devon for free later this month.

Next Step Films will be presenting a free live-stream broadcast from the popular Bandamomium event in Devon on Saturday 25th July.

You can enjoy all 28 entertainment programme performances along with a Massed Band Concert with over 800 Players on the NXTOD broadcast platform.

Don't miss a note

NXTOD will capture the action from two locations, Hatherleigh Market & Hatherleigh Square, both live and on demand so that you won't miss a single note — and it's add free thanks to generous funding from the Arts Council England.

The fun begins at 11.00am, with each band presenting its programme, with the Massed Band Concert, with over 800 players, scheduled for around 8.00pm.

Taking part are: Brass Aid, Barbarians, London City, Hampshire Harlequins, Thurlstone, Torrington Silver, Gosport Solent Brass, St Swithuns, Wadhurst, Basingstoke Silver, London Metropolitan, Okehampton, Liss Band, Lympstone Band, Hatherleigh Band, St Austell, Rayleigh Brass, Stoke Sub Hamdon, Brass Toffs, Exeter Railway, Cathays, Bristol East, Watford Band, Holsworthy Band, Newquay Band, City of Bath, Weston Brass & St Brewards Silver

Sign up and enjoy



https://nxtod.com/bandamonium-2026/

