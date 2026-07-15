The Brass Band Story gains 'In Tune' feature

Prof Trevor Herbert will talk about his latest brass band book on the Radio 3 'In Tune' programme this evening.

Prof Trevor Herbert will be a guest on 'In Tune' on BBC Radio 3 this evening (Wednesday 15th July) to discuss his new book, 'The Brass Band Story', which is now on sale.

He will speak to presenter Petroc Trelawny on the programme which is being broadcast from the BBC Studios in Cardiff from around 6.00pm. Also on the show is the cello quartet Cellophonics and trumpeter Guy Barker.

The presenter recently highlighted Black Dyke Band's Proms appearances on Sunday 19th July as one of his 'Picks' from the festival.

To enjoy:

The programme starts at 5.00pm.

To enjoy: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002yn6h

