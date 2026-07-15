BBC spotlight for Lawson and Easington

The outstanding dedication of Peter Lawson of Easington Colliery Band has been the focus of a BBC 'Our Lives' documentary programme.

Easington Colliery Band member Peter Lawson has been featured as the narrative focus of an episode of the long running BBC documentary programme 'Our Lives', which celebrates community life throughout the UK.

Lifelong commitment

'The Last Miner in the Band' spotlights his commitment and dedication to the North of England Band that has a proud mining heritage — although Peter is now the only remaining member with a direct colliery connection having worked at Easington before it closed in 1993.

"His life is that band", says principal cornet Daniel Robson in the programme as he described a man "who does six people's jobs".

However, with Peter suffering from ill health, Daniel and his partner Georgia are taking up any remaining slack as an important mining remembrance concert at Durham Cathedral and the British Open Spring Festival looms whilst expecting their first child.

Bright future

However, with recent contest success, high profile concert appearances with the pop star Sam Fender, and that new baby, the future is bright — if incredibly busy and challenging in its different ways...

To enjoy:



https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m002ypmq/our-lives-series-10-the-last-miner-in-the-band