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Tongan celebration of music, culture and friendship

The Music for Peace Festival in Tonga has been a demonstration of the growing strength of brass banding in the Kingdom.

Tonga
  The event has become an important musical celebration of friendship and culture

Friday, 17 July 2026

        

The Kingdom of Tonga showcased the growing strength of its brass band tradition, with a record 18 secondary school ensembles gathering for its recent two-day 2026 Music for Peace Festival.

Representatives from Tongatapu, 'Eua, Vava'u and Ha'apai, made it the largest in the event's history as hundreds of young musicians came together not only to compete, but to celebrate music, culture and friendship.

The festival was established by the late Riki McDonnell after visiting the Friendly Islands in the early 2000s.

Passion

Recognising the passion for brass banding within Tongan schools, he sought to support young musicians through an annual festival that would promote excellence while strengthening relationships between communities. It has since become one of the Kingdom's most significant musical events.

During the formal contest, each band performed a hymn, a stage march and a major test piece — traditional elements that provide young players with valuable experience in core brass band repertoire.

Uniquely Tongan

The second day offered something uniquely Tongan. Following a vibrant street march, each school presented an entertainment programme that allowed the musicians to showcase their ability.

Traditional Tongan songs, dances, costumes and cultural storytelling were woven into the performances, creating a wonderful blend of British brass band heritage with the rich cultural traditions of the Kingdom of Tonga.

A major highlight was the premiere of a newly commissioned test piece, 'Tuku Fonua ki Langi' (Land Given to God), by Andrew Wainwright. Commissioned by Sione Malekamu Manu Jr, it commemorates the bicentenary of Christianity's arrival in Tonga.

Support

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The continued success of Music for Peace is the result of a dedicated team of supporters who have worked alongside Tongan musicians since the festival's inception, such as Howard Taylor of Brisbane Excelsior Brass and Rob Hansen of John Packer and Sterling Musical Instruments."

This year that generosity saw the donation of a Sterling Virtuoso euphonium to the winning school.

The festival celebrates excellence while preserving Tonga's rich cultural identity whilst embracing the traditions of the international brass band movementspokesperson

Rich culture

Following the passing of his father, Rhys McDonnell has continued Riki's vision through the support of Music Ways and Brass Direct, whilst thanks were also extended to Vilai 'Ilolahia and the Tonga Ministry of Education for their continued commitment as the festival's major sponsors and Atunaisa and the Tongan Police Band, who ensured the festival ran smoothly.

The spokesperson added: "The festival celebrates excellence while preserving Tonga's rich cultural identity whilst embracing the traditions of the international brass band movement, and the future of brass banding in the Kingdom of Tonga has never looked brighter."

        

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Tongan celebration of music, culture and friendship

July 17 • The Music for Peace Festival in Tonga has been a demonstration of the growing strength of brass banding in the Kingdom.

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