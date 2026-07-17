Filton not at all Brassed Off

An inventive collaboration has seen Filton Concert Brass take to the boards for a special sold out run of the Brassed Off play.

Filton Concert Brass recently joined in collaboration with the Kelvin Players Theatre Company for a successful run of Paul Allen's 'Brassed Off' stage play.

The production attracted enthusiastic audiences, with the partnership earning praise for bringing the much-loved play so vividly to life.

Sold out

The eight-night run was also sold out, with Band Secretary Julie Cowell, who organised the collaboration, telling 4BR: "I wanted the band to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film's release, and finding a way for us to take the starring role in the stage production seemed the best way to do it. It's been quite a journey for us all but one that none of us would have missed.

Working with the director and the cast and crew of the Kelvin Players has been an absolute pleasure and our thanks go to Teri Mohuiddin for believing in me and the band from the very beginning."

Really special

In response, Director Sam Grayston added: "Collaborating with Filton has been really special. I'm not sure Kelvin Players has ever undertaken anything of this scale and integration with another performing group, so it's been a real challenge, but an absolute joy.



Their expert playing elevated the story telling as there is nothing quite like brass to express joy, grief and collective pride that we needed for Brassed Off. I hope we get to work together on a future project."