              

*
banner

News

Filton not at all Brassed Off

An inventive collaboration has seen Filton Concert Brass take to the boards for a special sold out run of the Brassed Off play.

Filton
  The collaboration led to an eight night sell out run of the production

Friday, 17 July 2026

        

Filton Concert Brass recently joined in collaboration with the Kelvin Players Theatre Company for a successful run of Paul Allen's 'Brassed Off' stage play.

The production attracted enthusiastic audiences, with the partnership earning praise for bringing the much-loved play so vividly to life.

Sold out

The eight-night run was also sold out, with Band Secretary Julie Cowell, who organised the collaboration, telling 4BR: "I wanted the band to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film's release, and finding a way for us to take the starring role in the stage production seemed the best way to do it. It's been quite a journey for us all but one that none of us would have missed.

Working with the director and the cast and crew of the Kelvin Players has been an absolute pleasure and our thanks go to Teri Mohuiddin for believing in me and the band from the very beginning."

Really special

In response, Director Sam Grayston added: "Collaborating with Filton has been really special. I'm not sure Kelvin Players has ever undertaken anything of this scale and integration with another performing group, so it's been a real challenge, but an absolute joy.

Their expert playing elevated the story telling as there is nothing quite like brass to express joy, grief and collective pride that we needed for Brassed Off. I hope we get to work together on a future project."

        

TAGS: Filton

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bLACK dYJE

Media spotlight on Black Dyke Band ahead of Proms return

July 17 • The national media has certainly been interested in Black Dyke Band's return to the BBC Proms for the first time since 2007.

Paul Holland

Holland takes temporary lead at Elgar International Brass Band Summer School

July 17 • Flowers MD, Paul Holland will take the main reins at the 2027 Summer School as Philip Harper takes a temporary break for NYBBGB duties.

Dobcross Training

Dobcross Youth Training Band grab attention at Symphony Hall

July 17 • The young players of Dobcross Youth Training Band recently wowed the audience and music mentors at Symphony Hall in Birmingham

Tonga

Tongan celebration of music, culture and friendship

July 17 • The Music for Peace Festival in Tonga has been a demonstration of the growing strength of brass banding in the Kingdom.

What's on »

Regent Brass - Brass on the Grass

Wednesday 22 July • The College Garden, Westminster Abbey, Deans Yard, London SW1P 3PA

Sherborne Town Band - Free Music in the park

Sunday 26 July • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

July 16 • We have a vacancy for soprano cornet, and with lots of exciting engagements coming up would love to get this seat filled! As a second section band,we rehearse every Monday and Thursday 8-10pm at our bandroom in Tintwistle under the baton of MD Jim Henson.

City of Norwich Brass

July 16 • City of Norwich Brass seeks Front & Back Row Cornets, Solo Euphonium and EEb/BBb Basses. Join a friendly, ambitious band with a varied programme of concerts, contests and community performances. Rehearsals in Hethersett, Norwich.

Chinnor Silver

July 14 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on MONDAY 20th at 11 am in our bandroom.. We would welcome players of all ages and abilities to join us for a friendly relaxed rehearsal.. Of course there is tea and cake !!!. And you can even choose a piece to play

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top