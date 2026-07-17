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Holland takes temporary lead at Elgar International Brass Band Summer School

Flowers MD, Paul Holland will take the main reins at the 2027 Summer School as Philip Harper takes a temporary break for NYBBGB duties.

Paul Holland
  Paul Holland will lead the 2027 course

Friday, 17 July 2026

        

The Elgar International Brass Band Summer School (EIBBSS) has announced a temporary change of leadership for its 2027 Summer Course.

Due to the unavailability of Artistic Director Philip Harper, Flowers MD, Paul Holland will now lead both A and B bands in rehearsals and the final concert.

Diary clash

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We were delighted when Philip was appointed Director of Artistic Planning of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain from Summer 2027.

However, that has meant a diary clash for the first year, so we have agreed with Philip that he takes a one year sabbatical with us. We are delighted Paul Holland has agreed to take up our invitation to lead the course with Philip returning in 2028."

Harper on hand

In thanking both organisations for their consideration, Philip Harper added: "I've been leading EIBBSS for a few years now and have really enjoyed developing this course with innovations such as the expansion to two bands, and the addition of a Conductors' Pathway.

I'm also committed to my new role with NYBBGB which includes being present for the Children's Band course next summer, supporting the guest conductor and soloist, and I thank both organisations for their understanding and co-operation in solving this diary clash."

He added: "I'm delighted that Paul was available to lead the Elgar course, and I look forward to working alongside him. I hope still to be present for one day during the course, providing some continuity for the participants and leading the repertoire class sessions amongst other things."

I thank both organisations for their understanding and co-operation in solving this diary clashPhilip Harper

More information:

The EIBBSS Course takes place from Saturday 24th July to Friday 30th July

You can book a place on the course at: www.eibbss.org.uk

        

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