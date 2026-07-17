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Dobcross Youth Training Band grab attention at Symphony Hall

The young players of Dobcross Youth Training Band recently wowed the audience and music mentors at Symphony Hall in Birmingham

Dobcross Training
  The youngsters had a fantastic time at Symphony Hall in Birmingham (above)

Friday, 17 July 2026

        

Dobcross Youth Training Band headed from its home last weekend to perform alongside 8,000 young musicians aged 4-21 at Symphony Hall in Birmingham for the two-day Music for Youth National Festival.

The event celebrates the musical creativity and talent of young people from across the country, with Dobcross earning their place after a standout performance at the Regional Festival in Rochdale in March.

Played hearts out

Speaking about their Symphony Hall appearance, MD, Steve Beardmore, said: "I'm really proud of every player who played their heart out. It was my honour to conduct such a talented group of players in one of the UK's finest concert venues."

12-year-old Joseph Ridyard performed a euphonium solo and stepped up on stage to collect the band's certificate.

Reflecting on the day, he said: "I feel privileged to be part of the band. We have so many special memories from the amazing opportunities we have and my solo at Symphony Hall tops the list!"

Another young player, was overheard saying: "This is the best thing I've ever done. I will remember it forever."

Attention grabbers

The performance caught the attention of music mentor Paul Denegri, who shared feedback to the audience "I've been in the pro music world a long time and adjudicated many times as well as conducted and have been in education as Head of Brass at a Specialist Music School for 34 years.

Dobcross Youth Training Band for me was right up there as one of the very best young training brass bands I have heard.

Steve is giving young children music in the right way, helping and supporting them to be musicians first who play a brass instrument. Joseph played beautifully from his first note to his last and music flowed from him. All this on that big stage. He is a remarkable talent for sure."

Dobcross Youth Training Band for me was right up there as one of the very best young training brass bands I have heardMusic mentor, Paul Denegri

Super opportunities

In response, band secretary Jenny Wood said: "Our aim is to provide superb brass music opportunities for young people of all abilities and backgrounds, nurturing confidence, friendship and unforgettable life experiences in a fun and caring way.

We certainly did that, plus we still managed to return to Dobcross to see England beat Norway in the World Cup."

        

TAGS: Dobcross Youth

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