Media spotlight on Black Dyke Band ahead of Proms return

The national media has certainly been interested in Black Dyke Band's return to the BBC Proms for the first time since 2007.

The Black Dyke Band is preparing for its return to the BBC Proms this weekend under an intense media spotlight.

Such has been the interest in their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall that there are only a limited number of seats left for those wishing to hear them alongside soloist David Childs on Sunday 19th July (11.00am), although Pondashers across the globe will be able to enjoy the performance which will be broadcast live on Radio 3.

During the interval presenter Petroc Trelawny will be joined by Lt Col Lauren Petritz-Watts, of the Royal Corps of Army Music, and Black Dyke's Phil Goodwin to discuss the traditional roots of brass bands and their cultural importance in bringing communities together.

Radio 3 broadcast: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002yxyt

Impromptu performance

The Queensbury Band is currently in London for what promises to be a busy weekend and has already given an impromptu live performance at the venue — albeit an empty one — for Radio 3's 'Proms Countdown' programme this morning (Friday 17th July)

They were joined by presenter Georgia Mann on the famous stage to play the march from Holst's 'Moorside Suite'.

She was blown away by the sound of the band — one that Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs told her was once described by the poet Ian Mcmillan as, "like sitting on the wing of a jumbo jet when its taking off".

To enjoy: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002ynq2 (around 1hr 45mins)

Stand alone

It's Black Dyke's first appearance at the Proms since 2007, following visits in 1974, 1975 and 1981, although this is the first 'stand-alone' event. It will feature major works by Holst, Berlioz, Gregson and Wilby, whilst David Childs will perform Peter Graham's 'Force of Nature' Euphonium Concerto.

In addition there are pieces by Judith Bingham, and the band's popular 'Black Dyke at the Movies' set.

Proms tickets go to:

https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/proms/bbc-proms-2026/black-dyke-band





Proms Pick

All this and the appearance was one of Petroc Trelawny's 'Proms Picks' for 2026, whilst their appearance was also mentioned on the Radio 3 flagship evening programme, 'In Tune'.

Elsewhere they have been featured in national newspapers, with articles appearing in The Daily Mirror and Daily Express, and 4BR has been informed that leading music critics from the main Sunday newspapers will be reviewing their appearance.

Such has been the interest in their appearance at the Royal Albert Hall that there are only a limited number of seats left for those wishing to hear them alongside soloist David Childs 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Pre-Proms concert

There is certain to be yet more interest as they appear in a special pre-Proms concert event at St James's Church in Sussex Gardens on Friday evening (July 17th at 7.00pm) where they will be joined by the Putney & Wimbledon Band.