Norwegian Youth Brass Band set for national debut

A new national youth brass band in Norway aims to provide a platform for excellence, inspiration and community as it prepares for its inaugural country-wide tour under the baton of Allan Withington.

A new chapter in the development of the Norwegian banding movement begins this summer with the launch of the Norwegian Youth Brass Band (NUBB).

Created to bring together the country's most talented young brass and percussion players aged 14-24, it aims to provide a national platform to promote musical excellence, inspiration and community.

Tailored

As NUBB spokesperson, Benjamin Mortensen told 4BR, the project has been inspired by successful national youth band models across Europe, while being tailored specifically to the strengths of the Norwegian brass band tradition.

"Rather than replacing existing ensembles, the National Youth Brass Band has been established to complement the banding movement by creating an annual meeting place where ambitious young musicians can develop at the highest level while building friendships that will shape their future."

He added: "NUBB hopes to become a lasting annual tradition that strengthens the next generation of players, conductors and musical leaders, while showcasing the exceptional standard of Norwegian brass banding to audiences at home and abroad."

Course and tutors

The inaugural course is currently underway (from 17th — 26th July) at Danvik Folk High School, bringing together around 40 young musicians from across Norway. Following an intensive week of rehearsals, sectionals and masterclasses, the band will embark on a concert tour across the country to Oslo, Grimstad, Stavanger and Bergen.

Leading the musical team is conductor Allan Withington, supported by an international and Norwegian faculty of tutors, including James Fountain, Gary Curtin and Sheona White, Rikke Kleppa, Endre Rydland Vetas, Frode Amundsen and Terje Viken.

The first concert programme will include works by Hakon Berge, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Allan Withington, together with solo performances from James Fountain and Gary Curtin.

NUBB hopes to become a lasting annual tradition that strengthens the next generation of players, conductors and musical leaders, while showcasing the exceptional standard of Norwegian brass banding to audiences at home and abroad NUBB

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Concerts

For concert information go to:

https://nubb.no/#NUBB-Turn%C3%A9

Thursday 23rd July — Oslo

NUBB TurnÃ© 2026

12.30pm: Musikkpaviljongen i Spikersuppa (Free)

6.00pm: Ridehuset scene (Ticketed)

Friday 24th July — Grimstad/Flekkefjord

1.30pm: Grimstad kulturhus (Ticketed)

7.00pm: Fiskebrygga i Flekkefjord (Free)

Saturday 25th July — Stavanger

11.00am: Tollbodscenen (Free)

4.00pm: Kuppelhallen (Ticketed)

Sunday 26th July — Bergen

2.00pm: Asane kulturhus (Ticketed)