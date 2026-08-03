Tewit Youth enjoy German break

The members of Tewit Youth Band have enjoyed a great trip to the famous Mosel area of Germany.

Tewit Youth Band has just returned from a highly enjoyable tour to the Mosel region of Germany.

The band, made up of 30 youngsters gave four concerts in the scenic wine region in market squares and festivals as well as enjoying a day out at Phantasialand tourist attraction.

Great time

Conductor, Martin Hall told 4BR: "We had a great time, enjoyed the bonding and playing experience of spending time away together and have returned to the UK for a well earned summer break with lots of fond memories to look back on."