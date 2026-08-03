              

*
banner

News

Commonwealth celebration led by the cooperation band

There was a musical close to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow led by the cooperation band.

the cooperation band
  the cooperation band played their part in the concert at Glasgow Cathedral

Monday, 03 August 2026

        

Brass in Concert champion, the cooperation band has spoken of its pride at representing Glasgow at a special 'Music of Sport' concert held at the city's Cathedral on the weekend.

The memorable event celebrated the spirit of community, achievement and excellence of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which recently brought representatives from 74 nations to the city.

Inspiring

An inspiring evening of music and storytelling featured performances by the band, the Glasgow Cathedral Choir and the acclaimed cathedral organist David Goodenough.

A highlight was the contribution of presenter Shona Brownlee MBE, whose personal experiences as a Paralympian and serving member of the RAF Central Band provided a powerfully uplifting thread throughout the concert.

The programme included a selection of iconic works inspired by sport and celebration, culminating in a stirring collective performance of 'Zadok the Priest'.

Memorable

Band chairperson, Keith Johnston told 4BR: "This was a truly memorable occasion performing in this historic setting alongside the Cathedral Choir and David Goodenough. It was a real privilege. The audience response was overwhelming, and we hope this is the first of many opportunities to perform in such an outstanding venue."

The memorable event celebrated the spirit of community, achievement and excellence of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which recently brought representatives from 74 nations to the city4BR

Support

'Music of Sport' was made possible through an award from the Glasgow 2026 Festival Fund, jointly created by Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and Glasgow Life, with funding from Commonwealth Sport, the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and sportscotland.

The organisers also acknowledged the support of Historic Environment Scotland and The Society of Friends of Glasgow Cathedral.

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

the cooperation band

Commonwealth celebration led by the cooperation band

August 3 • There was a musical close to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow led by the cooperation band.

Borage

Wright & Round: Brass Cats Collection (arranged Daroll Barry)

August 3 • What's new pussycats? Great feline music for your band on a special day...

Steve

Second final bow for Pritchard-Jones at Porthywaen

August 3 • The experienced conductor Steve Pritchard-Jones has stepped down from the MD role at Porthywaen Silver Band.

Tewit Youth

Tewit Youth enjoy German break

August 3 • The members of Tewit Youth Band have enjoyed a great trip to the famous Mosel area of Germany.

What's on »

Sherborne Town Band - Free Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park

Sunday 9 August • Summer Concert- Trowbridge Park BA14 8AH

Regent Hall Concerts - Cross Bones Trombone Quintet

Friday 21 August • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 23 August • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Sherborne Town Band - Free-Music in the park

Sunday 13 September • Sherborne, Dorset-Pageant Gardens DT9 3NP

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards

Thursday 17 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

August 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a FRONT ROW CORNET to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

August 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

August 1 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION PLAYERS (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top