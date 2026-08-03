There was a musical close to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow led by the cooperation band.

Brass in Concert champion, the cooperation band has spoken of its pride at representing Glasgow at a special 'Music of Sport' concert held at the city's Cathedral on the weekend.

The memorable event celebrated the spirit of community, achievement and excellence of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which recently brought representatives from 74 nations to the city.

Inspiring

An inspiring evening of music and storytelling featured performances by the band, the Glasgow Cathedral Choir and the acclaimed cathedral organist David Goodenough.

A highlight was the contribution of presenter Shona Brownlee MBE, whose personal experiences as a Paralympian and serving member of the RAF Central Band provided a powerfully uplifting thread throughout the concert.

The programme included a selection of iconic works inspired by sport and celebration, culminating in a stirring collective performance of 'Zadok the Priest'.

Memorable

Band chairperson, Keith Johnston told 4BR: "This was a truly memorable occasion performing in this historic setting alongside the Cathedral Choir and David Goodenough. It was a real privilege. The audience response was overwhelming, and we hope this is the first of many opportunities to perform in such an outstanding venue."

The memorable event celebrated the spirit of community, achievement and excellence of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which recently brought representatives from 74 nations to the city 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Support

'Music of Sport' was made possible through an award from the Glasgow 2026 Festival Fund, jointly created by Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games and Glasgow Life, with funding from Commonwealth Sport, the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council and sportscotland.

The organisers also acknowledged the support of Historic Environment Scotland and The Society of Friends of Glasgow Cathedral.