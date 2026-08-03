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Second final bow for Pritchard-Jones at Porthywaen

The experienced conductor Steve Pritchard-Jones has stepped down from the MD role at Porthywaen Silver Band.

Steve
  Steve Pritchard-Jones has stepped down from the MD role.

Monday, 03 August 2026

        

Steve Pritchard-Jones has stepped down as Musical Director of Porthywaen Silver Band.

It marks the end of a second 18 month tenure at the band based just outside the Welsh border near Oswestry in Shropshire.

Difficult decision

Steve has enjoyed an association with the band spanning 51 years, making the decision due to his ongoing commitments, a particularly difficult one.

He told 4BR: "Stepping down was not an easy decision. However, when I was invited to return for a second period as Musical Director, I was determined to help move the band forward.

I'm pleased to leave the band in a much improved position, with a full complement of players and performing to a good standard. I have thoroughly enjoyed my 18 months back at the helm and would like to thank the players and supporters for their commitment."

He added: "I wish the band every success for the future and look forward to following its continued progress."

        

TAGS: Porthywaen

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Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

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