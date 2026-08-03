Wright & Round: Brass Cats Collection (arranged Daroll Barry)

You can celebrate International Cat Day on 8th August with Chris Hazell's much-loved 'Brass Cats' collection.
Originally written for the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, these feline musical portraits were inspired by Hazell's own rescued cats. Full of wit, charm and character, each vividly captures a different personality, making them enduring favourites with brass players and audiences alike.
Collection
Expertly arranged by Darrol Barry, the complete collection is Mr Jums, Black Sam, Borage and Kraken. Whether performed individually or as part of a themed concert, these entertaining miniatures are packed with memorable melodies and are guaranteed to raise a smile.
Duration: 3 mins
Purchase:
Purchase and view PDFs
https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w0416
https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w6195
https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w6194
https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w6204
Borage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quR-fJoEEfQ&list=RDquR-fJoEEfQ&start_radio=1
More information:
Wright & Round
www.wrightandround.com
Tel: 01453 753298