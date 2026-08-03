Wright & Round: Brass Cats Collection (arranged Daroll Barry)

What's new pussycats? Great feline music for your band on a special day...

You can celebrate International Cat Day on 8th August with Chris Hazell's much-loved 'Brass Cats' collection.

Originally written for the Philip Jones Brass Ensemble, these feline musical portraits were inspired by Hazell's own rescued cats. Full of wit, charm and character, each vividly captures a different personality, making them enduring favourites with brass players and audiences alike.

Collection

Expertly arranged by Darrol Barry, the complete collection is Mr Jums, Black Sam, Borage and Kraken. Whether performed individually or as part of a themed concert, these entertaining miniatures are packed with memorable melodies and are guaranteed to raise a smile.

Duration: 3 mins

Purchase:

Purchase and view PDFs

https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w0416

https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w6195

https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w6194

https://wrightandround.com/products/brass-band/concert-works/w6204

Borage



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quR-fJoEEfQ&list=RDquR-fJoEEfQ&start_radio=1

More information:

Wright & Round

www.wrightandround.com

Tel: 01453 753298

