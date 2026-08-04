Porthouse enjoys NZ return

Ian Porthouse is currently enjoying his return to New Zealand where he has been working with the Southern Youth Band.

Tredegar Band MD Ian Porthouse has been enjoying his return to New Zealand to direct the third annual course of Southern Youth Brass, which brings together 40 brass and percussion players under the age of 25 from across Otago and Southland — the youngest just 10 years of age.

Mix

Despite arriving in Dunedin slightly jet-lagged, Ian, who was joined by his wife Leanne and son Harry, soon brought his mix of musical insight and humour to bear from the first rehearsal. Assistant Musical Director Harry Smith also played an important role throughout the course, helping prepare the band and working closely with Ian.

The band tackled a programme ranging from the high-energy 'Ad Astra', 'African Funk' and 'How to Train Your Dragon' to 'Irish Blessing' and 'Hine e Hine', all culminating with Peter Graham's 'Shine as the Light'.

Ian also led a series of masterclasses where five confident players performed solos in front of the band and received feedback.

Brilliant opportunity

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "It was fantastic having the whole Porthouse family involved, and everyone learned an enormous amount while having plenty of fun along the way. It was a brilliant opportunity for the soloists and everyone watching, with plenty of helpful advice and encouragement."

The course finished with a 'Sounds of the South' concert at the University of Otago, which provided ample opportunity to showcase the progress made over four, short but intense days of music making.

It was a brilliant opportunity for the soloists and everyone watching, with plenty of helpful advice and encouragement Southern Youth Brass

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Support

The spokesperson added: "Southern Youth Brass 2026 would not have been possible without the support of many organisations and individuals. We are especially grateful to the BBANZ Foundation and the Otago and Southland Brass Bands Association for their financial support and belief in youth music development.

Their assistance, as well as all our helpers, drivers, support staff, helped us keep the course accessible and support players travelling from outside Dunedin. A huge thank you also goes to the University of Otago for once again allowing us to use its fantastic facilities.

Most importantly, our thanks go to the 40 players who brought such enthusiasm, commitment, and personality to the weekend. We are incredibly proud of what the band achieved and cannot wait to see what comes next."