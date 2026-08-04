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Bartlett claims Mortimer Solo Award

Tuba player Jake Bartlett has won the prestigious Harry Mortimer Solo Competition on this year's National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain course.

Jake Bartlett
  Jake Bartlett has won the Harry Mortimer Solo Prize

Tuesday, 04 August 2026

        

Jake Bartlett, an Eb tuba player with Aldbourne Band has followed in the footsteps of acclaimed winners of the Harry Mortimer Solo Competition at the Summer Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

He won through against a strong field of fellow finalists thanks to his stunning rendition of Philip Sparke's 'Tuba Concerto'. Such was the standard that the adjudication panel stated that the overall standard was "exceptional".

The annual competition sees players qualify through the Katie Ogden Solo Competition held during the annual Easter Course. This year the finalists performed before the full Youth Band and adjudicators Lieutenant Colonel Lauren Petritz-Watts (Course Guest Conductor) and Tommy Tynan (Course Assistant Conductor).

Truly outstanding

Nayan (cornet), Mae (tenor horn), Matthew (euphonium), Nicky (trombone), Jake (Eb bass), Alec (percussion) and Cerys (voice — non-brass section) each delivered performances of remarkable musicality, accompanied by pianist Martyn Parkes.

Before the result was announced, Lt Col Lauren Petritz-Watts said: "The quality of musicianship we heard today was truly outstanding. Every finalist demonstrated an incredible level of preparation, musical maturity and commitment, making this a very difficult competition to judge. The future of brass music is in very safe hands."

Inspiring

Tommy Tynan added: "Every finalist should be immensely proud of what they achieved. The standard was exceptional and it was inspiring to hear so many outstanding young musicians performing with such confidence and artistry."

As part of his prize, Jake will return next summer as Guest Soloist with the NYBBGB Children's Band during the 2027 summer course and concert, providing a wonderful platform to showcase his musicianship to audiences and inspire the next generation of young brass players.

The quality of musicianship we heard today was truly outstanding. Every finalist demonstrated an incredible level of preparation, musical maturity and commitmentLt Col Lauren Petritz-Watts

Thanks

A NYBBGB spokesperson told 4BR: "Our sincere thanks go to all those who took part this year, and to Denis Wick Ltd for their generous sponsorship of this prestigious competition and their continued support of young brass musicians.

Congratulations once again to all of our finalists. We truly experienced something special and can't wait to see what the future has in store for all these eight stars."

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

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