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Wessex success on emerald anniversary

The 55th anniversary Wessex Band Summer School has been hailed as a fantastic week of music making.

Fowles
  Mike Fowles was at the centre of the musical action all week

Tuesday, 04 August 2026

        

The Wessex Band Summer School, understood to be the longest running course of its kind, enjoyed its emerald anniversary this year as for the 55th time delegates enjoyed a week of intense music making that culminated in a day of concerts in Sturminster Newton.

A packed audience was treated to a wide variety of music, from soulful melodies to dramatic film scores and everything in between, culminating in a massed band performance of Philip Sparke's 'Music for a Festival'.

The week-long course caters for brass, wind and percussion players of all ages and abilities under Musical Director Michael Fowles and an acclaimed team of tutors, with an ethos of playing a wide and exciting range of music whilst having fun and making new friends.

Brilliant course

Speaking about the success of this year's event, Mike stated: "It's been a brilliant course! I was staggered with how fast the bands improved, which was great as I raised the musical bar higher than ever.

More than that though it was a week of friendship and positivity and I was delighted to announced that this year we had waiting lists in two out of the three bands. That's tremendously exciting and invigorating and created a week that was so enjoyable."

Three bands

The non-residential course is held at Sturminster Newton High School in the North Dorset countryside. Students are able to camp on-site, while some choose to stay in other accommodation in the local area.

It is made up of three bands; a training band for players up to grade 4 standard, a wind band and a brass band, both for players of grade 4 upwards. Every year, the course welcomes players from all over the country, who are attracted by its friendly, supportive and inclusive values and atmosphere.

It's been a brilliant course! I was staggered with how fast the bands improved, which was great as I raised the musical bar higher than everMichael Fowles

Fantastic week

Reflecting on the success, WBSS Chairman, Matt Stimpson added: "What a fantastic week.

Our delegates were such a friendly and hard-working set of people, who have soaked everything up like sponges. Our tutorial staff were simply fantastic and put the delegates at the centre of everything. The concerts topped a great week off perfectly."

4BR was informed that the 56th course will return to Sturminster Newton on 26th to 31st July 2027.

        

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