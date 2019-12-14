Geneva welcomes Rigg to high profile role

The well known conductor and player Lee Rigg becomes the latest addition to the Geneva Group stable of artists and ambassadors.

Lee Rigg, the inspirational Musical Director of the Wardle Academy Youth Band and regarded as one of the finest repiano cornet players of his generation after playing with the likes of Black Dyke, Grimethorpe and Fairey Bands, has become the latest high profile addition to the Geneva Group stable of international soloists and ambassadors.

Having won every major competition as a player, leading his incredible youth band to national and international successes and being presented with the Mortimer Medal in 2015, he now also enjoys playing trumpet with the popular Jager Maestros ensembles.

Perfect instruments

Lee told 4BR: "I'm so impressed with the range of trumpets and cornets manufactured by the Geneva Group. They provide the player with perfect instruments to perform on.

I cannot recommend these instruments enough and I am delighted with my Geneva Mentor Cornet and Signature Trumpet."

Inspirational

In response, Brett Baker General Manger of Geneva Group commented "I'm delighted to welcome a player and conductor as renowned and inspirational as Lee.

He is a brilliant educator and motivator for younger players and someone we are delighted to be associated with."