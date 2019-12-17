Death of Duncan Alexander

The death has been announced of the popular Mount Charles bandsman Duncan Alexander.

The Mount Charles Band from Cornwall has announced the sad news of the death of principal percussionist and long serving member, Duncan Alexander.

Duncan was diagnosed with a brain tumour seven years ago, but after undergoing treatment he enjoyed a full and hugely enjoyable musical connection with the band.

Inspiration

Band spokesperson Jeremy Taylor told 4BR: "Duncan leaves a massive hole of inspiration and friendship with the band and the wider community.

He was much loved, respected and will be greatly missed.

His illness began to takes its toll in April this year but he never complained and carried on as much as he could for the sake of his wife Megan and two young girls Michaela and Daisy."

Duncan was admitted to Mount Edgcumbe Hospice on December 8th and passed away peacefully on Saturday 14th December, surrounded by his family."