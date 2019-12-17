Jackfield awards link to a year of achievement

The Jackfield Band has presented its annual awards — with the tuba team getting something extra to celebrate with...

The Jackfield Band has followed its recent Christmas concert with the presentation of its annual awards.

Choices

The difficult choices were made by MD David Maplestone, who picked percussionist Olly Woodberry as the 2019 Young Player of the Year.

The Player of Year Award went to trombonist Simon Holland, whilst the hard working tuba team took the Best Section accolade. The players Darrin Smith, Mike Yates and Eb Bass — Brian James, Rick Hughes were presented with a bottle of wine each by the grateful MD for their sterling efforts during the past year

The Bandsperson of the Year, chosen by the players went to former Cory player John Neathey. John may now be a sprightly 72 years of age but his playing talents have not diminished a single jot as part of the solo cornet team and a hard working librarian.

Difficult job

Band Manager, Darrin Smith told 4BR: "It was such a difficult job for David to choose the winners this year with a number of players as well as sections performing so well on the contest and concert stage.

All are deserved winners with a special mention for John who picked by his fellow players. He is an inspiration to everyone."