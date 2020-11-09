New trio from Wobplay

Classic Polyphonic CD releases from Black Dyke, Grimethorpe and BNFL under James Watson, James Gourlay and Richard Evans are added to the Wobplay platform.

Three fantastic archive CD albums from the Polyphonic catalogue have now been added to the Wobplay recordings platform.

Watson and Dyke

They come from Black Dyke under the baton of James Watson, BNFL led by Richard Evans and Grimethorpe Colliery conducted by James Gourlay.

'Rhapsody in Brass' comes from the peak years of Black Dyke under the late James Watson — with wonderfully lucid performances from 1993 of major works by Granville Bantock, Dean Goffin, Leighton Lucas and Eric Ball.

So why not turn back the clock and enjoy 'Prometheus Unbound', 'The Frogs', 'Rhapsody in Brass', 'Symphonic Suite for Brass Band', 'Academic Festival Overture' and 'Resurgam'.





Grimethorpe and Gourlay

'Terra Australis' (2010) was the third volume of 'The Music of Martin Ellerby' and sees Grimethorpe Colliery during the short, but exciting tenure of the quixotic James Gourlay.

Not only can you enjoy the title track, but there are vividly coloured renditions of his 'Chivalry', 'Elgar Variations' and 'Malcolm Arnold Variations' alongside the superb Philip Mead as the piano soloist on the brilliantly developed 'Cabaret Concerto'.

BNFL and Evans

The third release comes from BNFL in 1993 during their peak years of their long association with Richard Evans.

Here you can enjoy his vibrant approach to Darrol Barry's 'A Salford Sinfonietta', Arthur Butterworth's 'Sinfonia for Brass', Ray Steadman-Allen's 'The Journeymen', 'Chorale and Toccata' by Stephen Bullaand Philip Sparke's 'Partita'.

To enjoy

