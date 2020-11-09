                 

*
banner

News

New trio from Wobplay

Classic Polyphonic CD releases from Black Dyke, Grimethorpe and BNFL under James Watson, James Gourlay and Richard Evans are added to the Wobplay platform.

WOBOPAY
  The trio of releases feature Black Dyke, Grimethorpe and BNFL

Monday, 09 November 2020

        

Three fantastic archive CD albums from the Polyphonic catalogue have now been added to the Wobplay recordings platform.

https://wobplay.com/

Watson and Dyke

They come from Black Dyke under the baton of James Watson, BNFL led by Richard Evans and Grimethorpe Colliery conducted by James Gourlay.

'Rhapsody in Brass' comes from the peak years of Black Dyke under the late James Watson — with wonderfully lucid performances from 1993 of major works by Granville Bantock, Dean Goffin, Leighton Lucas and Eric Ball.

So why not turn back the clock and enjoy 'Prometheus Unbound', 'The Frogs', 'Rhapsody in Brass', 'Symphonic Suite for Brass Band', 'Academic Festival Overture' and 'Resurgam'.

Grimethorpe and Gourlay

'Terra Australis' (2010) was the third volume of 'The Music of Martin Ellerby' and sees Grimethorpe Colliery during the short, but exciting tenure of the quixotic James Gourlay.

Not only can you enjoy the title track, but there are vividly coloured renditions of his 'Chivalry', 'Elgar Variations' and 'Malcolm Arnold Variations' alongside the superb Philip Mead as the piano soloist on the brilliantly developed 'Cabaret Concerto'.

They come from Black Dyke under the baton of James Watson, BNFL led by Richard Evans and Grimethorpe Colliery conducted by James Gourlay4BR

BNFL and Evans

The third release comes from BNFL in 1993 during their peak years of their long association with Richard Evans.

Here you can enjoy his vibrant approach to Darrol Barry's 'A Salford Sinfonietta', Arthur Butterworth's 'Sinfonia for Brass', Ray Steadman-Allen's 'The Journeymen', 'Chorale and Toccata' by Stephen Bullaand Philip Sparke's 'Partita'.

To enjoy

To enjoy all three releases and to subscribe go to: https://wobplay.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory take to the water...

November 14 • Phil Harper and the band take wing with an exciting bit of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for their latest socially distanced entertainment.

sAM fISHER

BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

November 13 • The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

Brass in Concert

Get ready to vote in the title race...

November 13 • Sit back and enjoy a free weekend of fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment — and then get to vote for your Champion of Champions. Even Donald Trump is allowed a go...

unibrass

Students make a run for it...

November 13 • A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Saturday 30 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Sunday 31 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Chadderton Band

October 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top