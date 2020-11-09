                 

*
banner

News

Identity change for Conductor Association

The National Association of Brass Band Conductors has been re-launched the Brass Band Conductors Association (BBCA).

Conductors
  The new era began with the announcement of a new identity

Monday, 09 November 2020

        

The National Association of Brass Band Conductors has re-launched its organisation under its new title as the Brass Band Conductors Association (BBCA).

New era

The new era started with an online event in conjunction with Brass Bands England (BBE) which included a presentation by London & Southern Counties representative Alan Duguid entitled, 'Keep Calm and Carry on Banding'.

Alan's session focused on remote strategies for conductors to keep their bands together during the pandemic.

International interests

President Russell Gray introduced the new name and logo designed by artworks54 by saying: "We will now be known as the 'Brass Band Conductors Association' (BBCA) to reflect the wider international interest in the Association's activities.

This includes our flagship conducting competition which has been a truly international event with winners from Scotland and the Republic of Ireland to Australia and the USA."

He added: "This rebranding is part of a series of exciting initiatives after entering into a partnership with Brass Bands England. With our fantastic regional representatives, we are planning a series of webinars, networking events, and looking to expand our mentoring scheme".

This rebranding is part of a series of exciting initiatives after entering into a partnership with Brass Bands EnglandBBCA President, Russell Gray

Community

North of England representative David Thornton took part on the evening and told 4BR: "With the new look and re-launch we're keen to encourage a conductors' community. For some reason, brass band conductors don't seem to talk to each other!

We need to start chatting and learning from each other, so our job as regional reps is to act as a conduit to get these conversations going."

Find out more

Membership of the Brass Band Conductors' Association, which costs £44, includes a free professional DBS check, access to insurance deals and discount on BBCA and BBE events. It also includes free membership of BBE.

The re-launch, including the 'Keep Calm and Carry on Banding' webinar led by Alan Duguid, can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/brassbandsengland/videos/305590137560303

For more information about the BBCA, including how to join and to find your Area Representative visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/brass-band-conductors-association

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory take to the water...

November 14 • Phil Harper and the band take wing with an exciting bit of Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for their latest socially distanced entertainment.

sAM fISHER

BBE appoint Safeguarding Officer

November 13 • The well known player and conductor Sam Fisher has been appointed to the important role of Safeguarding Officer with Brass Bands England

Brass in Concert

Get ready to vote in the title race...

November 13 • Sit back and enjoy a free weekend of fantastic Brass in Concert entertainment — and then get to vote for your Champion of Champions. Even Donald Trump is allowed a go...

unibrass

Students make a run for it...

November 13 • A fit foursome from the UniBrass Foundation will by running the 176 kilometres from Bangor to Sheffield to help raise funds to keep the fantastic annual championships on the road.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Saturday 30 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Festival

Sunday 31 January • Roman Bank, Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Chadderton Band

October 31 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Pro Cards »

Craig Roberts

BA (Hons), MA
Conductor / Adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top