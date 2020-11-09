Identity change for Conductor Association

The National Association of Brass Band Conductors has been re-launched the Brass Band Conductors Association (BBCA).

The National Association of Brass Band Conductors has re-launched its organisation under its new title as the Brass Band Conductors Association (BBCA).

New era

The new era started with an online event in conjunction with Brass Bands England (BBE) which included a presentation by London & Southern Counties representative Alan Duguid entitled, 'Keep Calm and Carry on Banding'.

Alan's session focused on remote strategies for conductors to keep their bands together during the pandemic.

International interests

President Russell Gray introduced the new name and logo designed by artworks54 by saying: "We will now be known as the 'Brass Band Conductors Association' (BBCA) to reflect the wider international interest in the Association's activities.

This includes our flagship conducting competition which has been a truly international event with winners from Scotland and the Republic of Ireland to Australia and the USA."

He added: "This rebranding is part of a series of exciting initiatives after entering into a partnership with Brass Bands England. With our fantastic regional representatives, we are planning a series of webinars, networking events, and looking to expand our mentoring scheme".

This rebranding is part of a series of exciting initiatives after entering into a partnership with Brass Bands England BBCA President, Russell Gray

Advertisement

Community

North of England representative David Thornton took part on the evening and told 4BR: "With the new look and re-launch we're keen to encourage a conductors' community. For some reason, brass band conductors don't seem to talk to each other!

We need to start chatting and learning from each other, so our job as regional reps is to act as a conduit to get these conversations going."

Find out more

Membership of the Brass Band Conductors' Association, which costs £44, includes a free professional DBS check, access to insurance deals and discount on BBCA and BBE events. It also includes free membership of BBE.

The re-launch, including the 'Keep Calm and Carry on Banding' webinar led by Alan Duguid, can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/brassbandsengland/videos/305590137560303

For more information about the BBCA, including how to join and to find your Area Representative visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/brass-band-conductors-association