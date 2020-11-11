Christmas backing from Pennine

Pennine Music will be making a series of festive downloads available to help players and ensembles through the festive season.

Pennine Music are thrilled to announce that they have made available backing tracks to several of their Christmas publications, allowing you to download them to play along to either on your own, or group together to create a virtual performance with members of your band.

Whilst it seems bands will not be able to perform their usual Christmas concerts this year, they hope by making these backing tracks available, both players and bands will be able to come together and create a full virtual concert if they wished.

All tracks can downloaded at www.penninemusic.com

They hope they help bands throughout this difficult time.

Festive titles

The following titles are now available with backing tracks:-

A Yorkshire Manger

Carol of the Bells

Ding Dong Merrily (Euphonium Solo)

The First Noel

In The Bleak Mid-Winter (Flugel Solo)

Jingle Bell Swing

Silent Stars Go By (Cornet Solo)

March: Festivity

Once Upon a Christmas Song

A Partridge in a Pear Tree

To Set the World Aglow

We Three Kings

What's This (from Nightmare Before Christmas)

What Sweeter Music

When Christmas Sleeps

Yo! Christmas Tree





Download

