Christmas backing from Pennine

Pennine Music are thrilled to announce that they have made available backing tracks to several of their Christmas publications, allowing you to download them to play along to either on your own, or group together to create a virtual performance with members of your band.
Whilst it seems bands will not be able to perform their usual Christmas concerts this year, they hope by making these backing tracks available, both players and bands will be able to come together and create a full virtual concert if they wished.
All tracks can downloaded at www.penninemusic.com
They hope they help bands throughout this difficult time.
Festive titles
The following titles are now available with backing tracks:-
A Yorkshire Manger
Carol of the Bells
Ding Dong Merrily (Euphonium Solo)
The First Noel
In The Bleak Mid-Winter (Flugel Solo)
Jingle Bell Swing
Silent Stars Go By (Cornet Solo)
March: Festivity
Once Upon a Christmas Song
A Partridge in a Pear Tree
To Set the World Aglow
We Three Kings
What's This (from Nightmare Before Christmas)
What Sweeter Music
When Christmas Sleeps
Yo! Christmas Tree
Download
All titles are available to download at www.penninemusic.com