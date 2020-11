Composer Simon Dobson has produced a free album of chill wave music — the perfect antidote to the lockdown blues...

Composer Simon Dobson has just released his first solo album in 5 years.

'Medicinal' is released under his nom de guerre identity producer name, MDCNL and is an album of ambient orchestral' chill-wave'.

Keep calm

As he told 4BR: "It's not an album I'd ever thought I'd write, but one I'm glad I did. Have a listen and I hope it helps keep people calm."

The album is free to stream on Bandcamp, here: https://mdcnl.bandcamp.com/releases