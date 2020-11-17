                 

Bradley reveals Silver Lining

Whitburn's principal cornet Chris Bradley provides a musical Silver Lining with his latest download CD release.

Bradley
  Chris Bradley CD is launched this week.

Whitburn Band principal cornet Chris Bradley will this week launch his latest solo download CD.

Entitled, 'Silver Lining' it showcases the Besson artist playing cornet, trumpet and flugel horn on a variety of different repertoire genres and styles — with works from composers Dvorak, Delibes and Britten to Saint-Saens and Holst.

There are also a brace of tracks where Chris is accompanied by his colleagues at the Scottish Open champion — with 'First Light' by Ben Hollings and the classic 'Share My Yoke' by Joy Webb.

Experiment

Speaking about the project Chris revealed that it almost came about by accident.

"When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, my son Ryan started showcasing his talent for graphic design and video production for Whitburn and said that he would like to do something with me as a bit of an experiment!"

He added: "We started recording together and it seemed to work so well, so before we knew it we had built up a selection of music that was being enjoyed on social media.

We've really enjoyed working together and I hope others will enjoy the music."

Release

Silver Lining is released on Friday 20th November:

To find out more go to:
https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/chrisbradley/silver-lining

        

Bradley

