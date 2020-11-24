                 

*
banner

News

Higgins work set for BBC broadcast

'Sadly Now the Throstle Sings' by Gavin Higgins will receive its premiere orchestral studio performance this evening on Radio 3.

Gavin Higgins
  Gavin Higgins wrote the original brass band work in 2012.

Tuesday, 24 November 2020

        

There is a rare chance to enjoy an orchestral performance of a work originally written for the brass band medium this evening (Tuesday 24th November — BBC Radio 3: 7.30pm).

'Sadly Now the Throstle Sings' by Gavin Higgins will be performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra under the baton of American conductor Ryan Bancroft on the 'Radio 3 in Concert' broadcast.

It will be featured in a Maida Vale studio recorded programme made last month alongside 'Sound and Fury' by Anna Clyne, Magnus Lindberg's 'Ottoni', 'Poems chinois for Choir and Piano' by Philippe Hersant and Ravel's 'Ma mere l'oye'.

Philip Cobb

The new realisation for brass ensemble and percussion will feature the solo flugel horn lead played by Philip Cobb.

Speaking to 4BR Gavin said: "I did the new realisation a couple of moths ago and I'm delighted with the performance by the BBC Symphony Orchestra led with such understanding by Ryan Bancroft and stunningly played by Philip Cobb as the wonderful lead."

Sad lament

Originally commissioned by the Richard Thomas Foundation in 2012 as a fanfare, the title comes from the Oscar Wilde poem, 'From Spring days to Winter'.

It was described as "â€¦a sad lament to fragile passions, captured with a sense of the writer's increasingly darkening persona and growing personal bleaknessâ€¦â€¦a beautiful evocation of melancholia"

But now with snow the tree is grey
Ah, sadly now the throstle sings!
My love is dead; ah! Well a day,
See at her silent feet I lay
A dove with broken wings!
Ah, Love! ah, Love!
That thou wert slain
Fond Dove, fond Dove return again.

Listen:

It received its brass band premiere performed by Tredegar Band conducted by Ian Porthouse at the 2010 RNCM Brass Band Festival and incorporated as the second movement of the composer's critically acclaimed ballet score 'Dark Arteries'.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000pvrx

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cobbs

Top Cs featured on this week's Besson Fridays at Home

November 26 • The father and son duo of Stephen and Philip Cobb are the guests Roger, Phil and Steve for a bit of Friday night chat this week.

Childs

Death of Morfydd Childs

November 26 • 4BR has been informed of the death of the hugely respected Morfydd Myfanwy Childs.

winners

Cory and Marshall claim BBW 'CD of the Year' awards

November 26 • Major releases from Cory and Richard Marshall claim the first critics' awards of the year from Brass Band World magazine.

Kippax Band

Kippax focus on community support

November 26 • A wonderful community gesture sees the Yorkshire Area champion open its rehearsal facility as a local Food Bank centre.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

November 17 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections + EUPH and percussion. Most welcome to come along and have a blow give us a try.

Crewe Brass

November 12 • Crewe Brass require an Eb or Bb Bass to complete the "engine room" line up. We are also seeking a Tuned Percussionist to complete our section.

Shipston Town Band

November 1 • We are currently looking to recruit a Bass Trombone BBb bass and EEb bass to bring the band up to strength ready for when things return to normal. We are graded section 3 in the Midlands taking part in a good range of concerts and contests

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top