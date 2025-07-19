JHS Ltd set to close

The leading independent distributor and suppliers of Odyssey instrument brand set to close after 60 years of trading.

It has been announced that John Hornby Skewes & Co. Ltd., (JHS) one of the UKs leading independent trade distributors of musical instruments and accessories has announced that it is to close after over 60 years of trading.

The business comprises a property company and a trading company, both majority owned by family trusts set up by the late John H. Skewes (who died in September 2024). It is the settlor of those trusts who stated that after his death, these should be sold.

Not liquidation

It has been made clear that although a new buyer for the business has been sought over recent months the decision is not a liquidation or administration process due to potential insolvency.

However, it was stated that the process of conducting an orderly winding down of the company, "will commence with more or less immediate effect."

It was confirmed that the company will continue to trade, gradually disposing of its stock and assets, including its valuable trademarks and other intellectual property.

Odyssey brass series

Although well known for its extensive portfolio of guitar brands, instrument amplification, DJ equipment and live sound products, it also incorporates the popular Odyssey series of brass instruments, designed by Peter Pollard.

These include cornets, trumpets, flugels, tenor horns, French horns, baritones, euphoniums, tenor trombones and Eb and Bb tubas.

It was confirmed that the company will continue to trade, gradually disposing of its stock and assets, including its valuable trademarks and other intellectual property 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Will close

In confirming the news, Executive Chairman Dennis J. Drumm stated: "At a yet to be determined point in time, the Company will close having discharged all its statutory and other liabilities to staff, creditors, and other stakeholders, and that, very sadly, will be the end of JHS after more than sixty years.

After which, the premises which has been our home since 1990 will be marketed and disposed of, and we will leave our Yorkshire UK home of Garforth, bringing matters to a conclusion."

In thanking businesses the company had linked with, he added: "As we work our way through this period, there will of course be some great deals to be had."