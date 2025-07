Hotel demand from National qualifiers mean sold out signs are posted in Cheltenham.

Such has been the demand from Cheltenham National Final qualifiers that hotel booking specialists rooms4groups have told 4BR that city centre rooms for the Saturday evening (13th September) are now sold out on-line.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been delighted to have helped so many qualifying bands from across the country with their needs this year, and if bands still have requirements then they should get in contact with us as soon as possible."

Contact:

https://rooms4groups.co.uk/contact-us/