Death of Morfydd Childs

4BR has been informed of the death of the hugely respected Morfydd Myfanwy Childs.

Childs
  The family has issued a statement following the sad news

Thursday, 26 November 2020

        

The brass band movement will be saddened to hear of the news of the passing of Morfydd Childs, a hugely respected, popular and much loved supporter of the movement both at home in the UK and abroad.

A statement has been issued by the family.

"It is with great sorrow that we announce the sad passing of Morfydd Myfanwy Childs on 26th November.

Morfydd was the widow of late conductor and euphonium player, John Childs and leaves behind her four children: Sandra, Robert, Nicholas and Melanie (above); five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and great-great granddaughter.

She died peacefully at the age of 88 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary following a short and fiercely fought battle with respiratory illness.

Born in Tredegar, South Wales, Morfydd later moved to the North of England where she settled near Doncaster, living for the last 30 years with her daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Stewart Kennedy.

Much loved

Morfydd was much loved and respected within the brass band movement. She adored watching her children, their partners and her grandchildren perform, and was always the proudest member of the audience.

Morfydd was a firm fixture at local and National contests often staying in the hall to hear every band perform and became such an aficionado that her results predictions were usually not far off the mark, although she was such a devotee to her family that she always had them in the top spots.

Morfydd also enjoyed attending the International Brass Band Summer School in Swansea where she was held in tremendous esteem. Morfydd will be very sadly missed by all who knew her."

Funeral details will be announced in due course.

        

Childs

