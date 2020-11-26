Top Cs featured on this week's Besson Fridays at Home

This week's Besson Fridays at Home special guests with Philip Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead are the father and son duo of Stephen and Philip Cobb.
Connections
Stephen tells us of his proud family connection to the Salvation Army, which stretches back to the organisation's origins.
He also talks about his own cornet playing aspirations as a young man, his development into a conductor and deep affection for the International Staff Band (ISB) which he has directed since 1994.
He is of course very proud of his son's great musical achievements!
Philip Cobb is regarded as one of the finest brass soloists in the world today.
After growing up in a family steeped in Salvationist musical brass banding history, he joined the London Symphony Orchestra as principal trumpet straight from his studies at the Guildhall School of Music.
He talks about his musical life and who he aspired to become a member of the ISB.
Stories
We hear some incredible stories from the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics in London where Philip was featured as a soloist, his relationships with some world renowned conductors, and how he coped recently with the opening night of this year's Proms at an empty Royal Albert Hall.
There are some great video clips from the ISB, including the ISB120 celebrations, with Stephen and Philip both involved, and we hear some simply marvellous soundtracks for movies in which Philip has performed recently.
Sporran trouble
Stephen is asked to name his favourite iconic players from the ISB's history, and we also hear how Roger Webster got his water key stuck in the sporran of a kilt on the stage of the Sydney Opera house!
All this and more in this week's superb Episode 11 of Besson Fridays at Home
