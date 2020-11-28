Artistic lead for Dr Robert Childs with National Youth Band

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has appointed Dr Robert Childs as its first ever Director of Artistic Planning.

Dr Robert Childs, the Director of Brass Band Studies at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama will continue his long term association with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain by becoming its first Director of Artistic Planning.

Dr Childs, who began his association with the organisation as a player in the early 1970s, stood down as Chairman earlier this year and will now also retire as a trustee. He will now be responsible for delivering the artistic vision of both the Youth Band and its sister ensemble, the Children's Band.

New structure

Reporting to into NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley, the role replaces the current positions of Artistic Director of the Youth Band and Musical Director of the Children's Band. A new diverse range of conductors will now be sought to lead courses.

The appointment, which will be for up to six years, will oversee the artistic quality, education and performance standards of auditions, courses, touring programmes and concerts.

Speaking about the appointment, CEO, Mark Bromley said: "We're extremely fortunate to have someone as highly regarded and experienced as Bob join the team.

It will allow us to build on the legacy of Bramwell Tovey and Prof Nicholas Childs and give our members the opportunity to experience a diverse range of conductors, composers and soloists from around the world."

New chapter

In response, Dr Robert Childs added: "I'm thrilled to be given this opportunity to continue working with the NYBBGB, a band I've been involved with for almost fifty years.

This is a new chapter for us both and I'm excited by the prospect of working with CEO Mark Bromley inviting conductors and tutors to share the invigorating feeling of working with Britain's best of the best in youth music."

Further information

