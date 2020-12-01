                 

Coalburn to go online for festive concert

The Coalburn Band will showcase its musical talents this Christmas with a special online event to help raise funds for charity.

Although they won't be able to hold their usual annual Christmas Concert this year, the Coalburn Band organisation has announced that they will hold a virtual event instead.

Their free on-line event takes place through their Facebook page on Sunday 20th December, starting at 7.00pm.

During Covid-19 isolation band members have remained busy from the safety of their homes by attending virtual rehearsals and recording music.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The Christmas period is normally a particularly busy period for us with concerts and caroling.

Since we are unable to do it this year we've decided to host an online concert which will feature music from our Silver, Intermediate and Bronze bands, as well as the Coalburn Percussion Academy."

They added: "Each piece has been worked on and recorded from the safety of our own homes and the programme will include a variety of festive favorites and the Bronze Band's performance from the Scottish Virtual Youth Brass Band Festival."

Proceeds from the concert will go to the Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health (LAMH), a local mental health charity that provides community based support services throughout the region.

Listeners can donate to the charity via the dedicated fundraising page: www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/coalburnsilverband

A spokesperson added: "We're delighted to be able to donate the proceeds of the concert to LAMH, a charity which is providing essential mental health support services during this difficult time."

        

