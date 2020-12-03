                 

4BR Quiz: Think of a number...

Thanks to our friends at Band Supplies, answer the ten questions and 10 fantastic Denis Wick mutes could be heading to your band in time for Christmas — and for when we get back to playing again.

Thursday, 03 December 2020

        

We have a fantastic prize of 10 classic Denis Wick 5504 straight metal cornet mutes to be won for your band — if you can get the answers to the numbers right?

10 Denis Wick mutes

The prize worth over £300 is a great early Christmas present from our friends at Band Supplies who will send them out in time for you to unwrap them well before the 25th December!

Questions:

1. Which conductor won his only National Championship title leading Brighouse & Rastrick Band to success on 'Freedom' in 1973?

2. Which band is at present ranked number 2 in the 4BR/Band Supplies world rankings?
3. Which composer wrote the brass band test piece, 'Three Figures'?

4. Which famous John Carr test-piece featured 'Serious Miss', 'Miss Unpredictable', 'Miss Dainty' and 'Miss Chatterbox'?

5. Which cool jazz pianist wrote the famous 'Take Five?'

6. Whose Sixth Symphony is called the 'Pastoral'?

7. Name the seven variation colours featured in Gilbert Vinter's 'Spectrum'?

8. Whose eighth symphony is often called 'Symphony of a Thousand'?

9. Who wrote the test piece 'Variations on a Ninth'?

10. Which conductor won 10 European Brass Band Championship titles between 1990 and 2004?

Answers:

Answers to each question to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Sunday 6th December.

American dreams quiz winner:

Our last quiz winner who picked up two great CDs and some accessories was Claire Hanson who doesn't play in a band but who has been researching her grandfather's involvement in Midlands banding before the Second World War.

She knew that the famous Graffula march that contained the name of an American President was 'Washington Greys' and that 'White' was the colour connection between 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (The White House), a deep voiced soul singer nicknamed the 'Walrus of Love' (Barry White) and the 1927 National Championships of Great Britain (White Rider).

She also knew that the two iconic British television series police detectives from the 1970s who had the same surnames as American Presidents that followed each other into office were Carter and Regan from 'The Sweeny', that Fountain City won the 2009 Scottish Open and the link between the most famous Australian cricketer in history, an opera in two acts by Mozart and the 45th President of the United States of America was 'Don' — as in Bradman, Giovani and Trump.

        

