Double boost for Fairey on television and radio

The Fairey Band will be enjoyed by millions this Christmas with high profile appearances on both television and radio.

Fairey Band
  The band is appearing on national television and radio this Christmas

Monday, 07 December 2020

        

The Fairey Band has been featured in a brace of high profile media appearances this Christmas on television and radio.

The Stockport band was first seen in action on a new music series presented by the critically acclaimed composer, pianist and broadcaster Neil Brand, entitled 'The Sound of TV' on BBC4.

Craft

It explores the specific craft of writing music for television — from famous theme tunes to adverts, and how even decades after they were first heard they still bring back incredibly emotive memories — especially those that brought families together such as 'Dr Who', 'The Prisoner', 'The Simpsons', 'Bagpuss' and perhaps the most famous of all — 'Coronation Street'.

The band was heard playing the theme tune written by composer Eric Spear in 1960 on the famous cobbled street set in the fictional Manchester area of Weatherfield — with the presenter taking the time to explain its context and why it still resonates with viewers to this day.

The series has already gained widespread acclaim with the first episode which features the band on the BBC iplayer at:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000pz1b/the-sound-of-tv-with-neil-brand-series-1-episode-1

Fantastic

Band spokesperson Rebecca Lundberg told 4BR: "We were contacted by the producers to record the theme as they knew a great deal about our success with Jeremy Deller and the Acid Brass project.

Neil's productions have included contributions from Mel Brooks, Martin Scorsese, Hans Zimmer, Angelo Badalamenti, Lalo Schifrin, Vangelis and Brian Wilson to name a few, so it was fantastic that we were approached to take part.

It was also great to work once again with Rodney Newton who did the original acid brass arrangements, who arranged the theme tune for us."

Scala Radio

Not content with just the one high profile appearance the band will also be featured on Scala Radio's Advent Calendar this week.

The radio station was launched in 2019 and with a rota of presenters such as Simon Mayo, Mark Kermode, Angelica Bell and Jamie Crick, and has been a huge success with its mix of classical music, contemporary easy listening and feature content.

The Scala Session of the band's 'Slane' video is being played on Sam Hughes' show from 1.00pm on Tuesday 8th December as one of their highlights of the year after it was originally played on the show in April.

The band is also featured on the website as part of the Advent Calendar with their rendition of Peter Graham's 'Shining Star'.

It's also great that brass bands are continuing to get positive publicity and recognition outside of the banding world. It's something we need to continue to build onFairey Band

Profile boost

Rebecca added: "The Scala Radio feature is also a great profile boost. We were chosen as one of the favourites of the 'Scala Sessions' over the past year and it's fantastic that people are enjoying listening to brass bands on national radio and that Scala continue to promote brass music.

It's also great that brass bands are continuing to get positive publicity and recognition outside of the banding world. It's something we need to continue to build on."

        

