Ratby get together for lockdown release

A new CD release from the Ratby Co-operative Band organisation aims to bring joy to supporters and cash to the coffers.

Ratby
  The band has worked hard to bring the CD release together.

Monday, 07 December 2020

        

Ratby Co-operative Band has announced the release of their latest CD recording, 'At Home — A Remote Lockdown recording'.

Like many bands the Ratby organisation has made the most of technology during the Covid-19 restrictions to keep in touch with each other and make music.

As a result Musical Director, David Purkiss, decided to take the communal approach further and set about creating a CD project that would bring all of the ensembles within the organisation together whilst also raising much-needed funds.

This provided an opportunity to highlight the progress of the Beginner Band, who only started their musical journey just as lockdown began.

Proud

Band Leader, Sheila Allen, said she was 'proud and moved' that the group was involved in the innovative project, especially as the players had only met twice together with the rest of their lessons taking place online as a group. "It offered something very special,"she told 4BR.

The members of the organisation also wanted to give something back to their community, and to have a CD that would take their music to the homes of all of their supporters, friends and family, with Dave Purkiss adding; "Ratby prides itself on being able to bring together players of all ages and abilities into one incredible organisation.

As MD I wanted the project to continue to connect us through music, and this has resulted in a CD production that we are incredibly proud of."

New track

The CD comprises 14 tracks and features a mix of full band and ensemble pieces, including a special performance from the band's percussion section, and solo performances. It also includes a new work entitled 'An Irish Blessing', composed by Craig Stevens, and dedicated to the memory of former Band Chairman, Howard Bland.

His son Steve took on the role of the sound engineer for the project, and was able to bring all the ensembles together for 'Born Free' by John Barry; Beginners, Juniors Mid-Band and Senior Band.

To purchase:

The CD in available to purchase through the band's website: www.ratbyband.com with all proceeds going to support the continued operation of the band.

        

