Cory place history at heart of future

Future visitors to Cory's new rehearsal home will have the opportunity to enjoy their rich history laid out before them.

Cory
  The trophies and memorabilia will be on display for visitors to enjoy.

Tuesday, 08 December 2020

        

Cory, the world's number 1 ranked band, has not only been busy providing their fans with online entertainment with their popular social media productions during the current Covid-19 lockdown, but members have also been busy working hard in getting their new rehearsal base ready for when they can return to practice.

Rich history

Their former Hebron Chapel in Ton Pentre has already undergone a great amount of work — including the provision of a special area to accommodate their rich history of memorabilia, artefacts, prizes and trophies.

It's been led by percussionist Steve 'Weenie' Jones who has undertaken the task of curating and presenting many of the items the band now has in its possession — including of course, the European, British Open, National Championship of Great Britain, Brass in Concert and Band of the Year trophies.

He has also been able to get photographs reframed and stand and prize banners hung so that visitors will be able to enjoy looking at them.

Enjoyed

Steve told 4BR: "I've really enjoyed the work — helped of course by many others such as Gwyn Thomas who have been connected with the band for decades.

In future we hope it will provide visitors with an additional reason to come and hear us play and hopefully we will be able to build on the collection in the years to come."

It's also great that we are lucky to have people such as Gwyn, Steve and others who wish to celebrate that history in the right way and share it with othersPhilip Harper

Pride

MD Philip Harper took the opportunity to thank Steve for his work. "Every band has a history it should be proud of — and Cory has one that stretches back nearly 140 years.

It's also great that we are lucky to have people such as Gwyn, Steve and others who wish to celebrate that history in the right way and share it with others.

When we are able to get back to full rehearsals at our new home we will always welcome visitors to enjoy that history too."

        

Cory

