Midweek Quiz: Ear, 'Ear...

Work out the link and a trio of great CDs could be your in time for Christmas...

Gilr
  Vermeer's famous picture may give you a clue...

Wednesday, 09 December 2020

        

We have a great trio of CDs for you to enjoy in time for Christmas if you can get our little midweek quiz question correct.

You can be sitting back listening to Cory on their latest 'Landscapes' CD, The Amsterdam Staff Band and Household Troops Band on their latest 'Unified' release and the cracking talents of Portuguese euphonium star Mauro Martins on his CD release, 'Flow'.

Question:

All you have to do it tell us what the link is between the picture (above), the nickname of arguably Portugal's most famous footballer who was the star of the 1966 World Cup Finals in England, a Bizet opera with one of the most famous duets in history, and an iconic cinema advertising company whose theme tune everyone gets to hear on their trip to see the latest Hollywood blockbusterâ€¦ and explain whyâ€¦

Answers:

Answers with explanation to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00 (midnight) on Thursday 10th December

What is the link between the painting, a footballer, an opera and a cinema advertising jingle?

Think of a number winner:

Congratulations go to Karen Judson of Queensbury who was picked out of the hat to win the fantastic prize of 10 Denis Wick cornet mutes thanks to our friends at Band Supplies.

Karen play with the Queensbury Music Centre Band alongside her son and only took up playing the tenor horn around four years ago.

The band hope to be back in full rehearsals in the New Year (Covid-19 not withstanding) and she said the mutes are sure to come in handy, especially for the younger players in the band.

The ten correct answers were:
1. James Scott
2. Black Dyke
3. Herbert Howells
4. Four Little Maids
5. Dave Brubeck
6. Beethoven
7. Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo and Purple.
8. Mahler
9. Gilbert Vinter
10. David King

        

