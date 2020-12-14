                 

From a baton to a bass...

Band Supplies is open to the musical public this week — so if you can, why not drop in as well as log in, call or email for your Christmas gifts and treats.

There is an early Glasgow Christmas treat for brass banders with the news that Band Supplies in the city will be open Monday to Saturday from 11.00am to 3.00pm each date.

So if you are able to visit the area after taking note of all the appropriate Covid-19 regulations a warm welcome and expert advice awaits you as you look for the perfect Christmas present.

On-line shop

And if you cannot come in person then there is Band Supplies superb on-line shop that has every musical goodie under the sun to meet your festive needs — backed by fantastic customer service.

So come along — if you can — but if not still give us a call or drop us a line or log in — and we will make your musical Christmas dreams come trueâ€¦

Contact:

Band Supplies
City Centre
13-15 Old Dumbarton Road
Glasgow
G3 8QY

Tel: 01413399400

https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/
Email: glasgow@bandsupplies.co.uk

Monday — Friday: 11.00AM — 3.00PM
Saturday: 11.00AM — 3.00PM

        

