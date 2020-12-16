News posts to fill at Brass Bands England

There are two new Archive Project Officer posts to be filled at Brass Bands England.

Brass Bands England (BBE) is seeking to appoint two further roles as part of ongoing projects made possible by the £227,189 awarded as part of the Government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF) to help face the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Barnsley

The Brass Band Archive has been stored at Brass Bands England's headquarters in Barnsley for the last two years, after it left its former premises in Wigan.

Funding made available through the Culture Recovery Fund, means that it can now be appropriately managed, catalogued with selected materials digitised.

The collection includes over 8,000 sets of brass band music, countless historic programmes and photographs, plus a vast array of other artefacts, each needing careful examination.

Full time

Two full time (35 hours per week) Archive Project Officers will be based at the BBE's National Office in Barnsley, but also required to travel when necessary to Heritage Quay, part of the University of Huddersfield the partners in the heritage project.

The fixed term project fee of £4,700 is for a 2 month period.

Application details

Applications for these positions should be received by 9.00am on Friday 8th January, with interviews taking place on Friday 15 January. Please apply by email, enclosing CV and letter of application to jobs@bbe.org.uk.

Full details of the posts can be found at: www.bbe.org.uk/careers