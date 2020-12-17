Major US composer award for Davoren

Tom Davoren is the 2020 recipient of the prestigious Merrill Jones Award for Composition.

Welsh composer and conductor Tom Davoren has been announced as recipient of the 2020 Merrill Jones Award for Composition, presented by the American National Band Association (NBA).

Major honour

Founded in 1960, the NBA is the largest professional organisation for wind bands in the world.

It presents two of its major composition honours; the annual William D. Revelli accolade celebrating excellence in composition for elite level bands, and the bi-annual Merrill Jones Award which focuses on music for high school and collegiate level ensembles.

Previous winners of the awards include Omar Thomas, Philip Sparke, Oliver Waespi, Samuel Hazo, Brian Balmages and James M. David.

The announcement that Tom's work, 'A Midwestern Suite' has claimed the $2,000 first prize was made at NBA annual meeting, and was described by the selection committee as being, 'the ideal honor band piece', 'immaculately scored', and 'rich in melody, reminiscent of the great Clare Grundman.'

Significant achievement

The award is a significant achievement for the former Filton Concert Brass MD, who told 4BR: "It has come as a delightful surprise, and I'm humbled that the composition has been selected as winner of such a prestigious award.

My thanks go to everyone involved in commissioning the piece. Without commissioners to support composers, making music becomes impossible

The National Band Association continues to provide a vital avenue to enable composers to be heard and promoted — the Revelli and Merrill Jones awards, as well as the Alfred Young competition giving a profile that is of immense value and prestige to any composer."

Reputation

The latest recognition for the popular musician enhances his musical reputation in his new home in the USA, where he works as a Doctoral Assistant at the University of Kansas.

Since moving there he has made a significant mark through his innovative teaching leadership during the strict protocols imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and with his compositions.

He finishes his doctorate this year, whilst his new trumpet concerto will be premiered by Jens Lindemann premieres in February 2021 with a 'Euphonium Concerto' for Hiram Diaz of 'The President's Own' United States Marine Band scheduled for November.

His links to the UK though will be maintained with a new work for the British Army to celebrate the history and significance of the Royal Military School of Music at Kneller Hall.

It has come as a delightful surprise, and I'm humbled that the composition has been selected as winner of such a prestigious award Tom Davoren

Advertisement

Best wishes

Tom added: "I'm staying here in Kansas due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but I will still miss the enjoyment of being with family and friends at Christmas. My best wishes go to everyone — and especially musicians.

Seeing the online brass band videos from home has been fantastic, it even makes me miss Christmas carolling!"

Listen:

You can listen to the University of Kansas Wind Ensemble performance of 'A Midwestern Suite' here: https://youtu.be/bmbzDK-6QuM