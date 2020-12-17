                 

Band Supplies joins Alliance to carry on cover-up success

Worldwide demand sees Band Supplies strengthen links with Denis Wick to add Alliance products to bell cover lines.

Alliance
  The bell covers are produced to the same standards as those branded by Denis Wick

Thursday, 17 December 2020

        

Such has been the worldwide demand for Denis Wick instrument bell covers from Band Supplies Ltd during the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, that the leading musical retailer has agreed to stock the company's sister brand product from Alliance Brass.

Production standards

Made in Britain to the same exacting production standards, the covers can either be purchased as a full band set or individually for cornet/trumpet; flugel; tenor horn/tenor trombone; baritone/bass trombone; euphonium; French horn; EEb and BBb tuba.

The only difference is the colour — a light blue instead of black, with the Alliance logo on a discreet tab on the collar of the product.

Worldwide success

Speaking about the new line, Band Supplies Ronnie Tennant told 4BR: "The Denis Wick covers have been a worldwide success — showing that players and bands are determined to get back to playing backed by the acknowledged reputation for excellence and quality from a company we have been associated with for over 40 years.

It's been heartening to note that the lower brass covers have been in huge demand — so much so that we have a new batch of Denis Wick branded tuba, euphonium, trombone and baritone covers coming to us at the end of January."

The Alliance bell covers come from their sister company brand of Alliance and have also been produced to the same design and production standards as those from Denis WickBand Supplies

Same design

He added: "The Alliance bell covers come from their sister company brand of Alliance and have also been produced to the same design and production standards as those from Denis Wick. The only difference is the colour and logo tab.

We can now offer individual instrument and full band sets in Alliance light blue, as well as Denis Wick individual covers (with exception of tuba and baritone/bass trombone) until the new stock arrives so that all our customers receive a world class product by a Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade."

To purchase

https://www.bandsupplies.co.uk/products/alliance-stretchable-bell-cover?variant=34770284085292

        

