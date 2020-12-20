Fieldhouse rewarded for nefarious activity

The multi talented Jim Fieldhouse wins a festive bonus Blaze with composition award.

The known euphonium soloist and multi-instrumentalist Jim Fieldhouse has enjoyed an early Christmas bonus in recognition of just a part of his extensive freelance musical work.

His lockdown composition 'Blaze' for four euphoniums has won a prestigious 2020 Sheet Music Plus Award — accompanied by a cash prize of $800. It took the honours in the Contemporary Music: Small Instrumental Ensemble category, beating four rivals from across the musical globe.

Blaze away

Talking to 4BR, Jim said: "Sheet Music Plus is a company that helps freelance composers and arrangers as they offer the opportunity to look after the publishing requirements of your work which are published as on-line downloads.

It means you can concentrate fully on what you want to write — and in this case allowed me to develop 'Blaze' in the way I wanted it for four euphoniums. Their networking reach has also been so helpful and the award comes as an extra boost after what has been a challenging year."

Jim already has an extensive catalogue of works through his Nefarious Music Publishing company to his name — including works for brass, woodwind and mixed ensembles.

Bang

In his words 'Blaze', "â€¦starts with a bang and is not for the faint hearted!"

"The relentless melodic lines are laid over funk influenced grooves and driving bass riffs playing with good time and feel are really important for switching between the more traditional brass band style and the all out jazz Funk sections.

I hope players enjoy it — it's different, fun and makes a real impression."

I've been lucky that I've got a number of different strands of work at present, but writing and arranging is important and a sphere that I want to explore further Jim Fieldhouse

Advertisement

Boost

He added: "I've been lucky that I've got a number of different strands of work at present, but writing and arranging is important and a sphere that I want to explore further.

I was still gobsmacked by the award, but it was such a boost to know that it has gained such a positive critical response to go with the sales.



There are still many challenges ahead for freelance musicians, but I think this award shows that there are opportunities out there too."

Blaze:

https://youtu.be/-IFVMKz4Rp0

The music is available digital download at www.nefariousmusic.com

https://www.nefariousmusic.com/shop/p/blaze-euph4tet