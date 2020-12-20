                 

*
banner

News

Fieldhouse rewarded for nefarious activity

The multi talented Jim Fieldhouse wins a festive bonus Blaze with composition award.

Nefarious
  Jim Fieldhouse has won the award for his work 'Blaze'

Sunday, 20 December 2020

        

The known euphonium soloist and multi-instrumentalist Jim Fieldhouse has enjoyed an early Christmas bonus in recognition of just a part of his extensive freelance musical work.

His lockdown composition 'Blaze' for four euphoniums has won a prestigious 2020 Sheet Music Plus Award — accompanied by a cash prize of $800. It took the honours in the Contemporary Music: Small Instrumental Ensemble category, beating four rivals from across the musical globe.

Blaze away

Talking to 4BR, Jim said: "Sheet Music Plus is a company that helps freelance composers and arrangers as they offer the opportunity to look after the publishing requirements of your work which are published as on-line downloads.

It means you can concentrate fully on what you want to write — and in this case allowed me to develop 'Blaze' in the way I wanted it for four euphoniums. Their networking reach has also been so helpful and the award comes as an extra boost after what has been a challenging year."

Jim already has an extensive catalogue of works through his Nefarious Music Publishing company to his name — including works for brass, woodwind and mixed ensembles.

Bang

In his words 'Blaze', "â€¦starts with a bang and is not for the faint hearted!"

"The relentless melodic lines are laid over funk influenced grooves and driving bass riffs playing with good time and feel are really important for switching between the more traditional brass band style and the all out jazz Funk sections.

I hope players enjoy it — it's different, fun and makes a real impression."

I've been lucky that I've got a number of different strands of work at present, but writing and arranging is important and a sphere that I want to explore furtherJim Fieldhouse

Boost

He added: "I've been lucky that I've got a number of different strands of work at present, but writing and arranging is important and a sphere that I want to explore further.

I was still gobsmacked by the award, but it was such a boost to know that it has gained such a positive critical response to go with the sales.

There are still many challenges ahead for freelance musicians, but I think this award shows that there are opportunities out there too."

Blaze:

https://youtu.be/-IFVMKz4Rp0

The music is available digital download at www.nefariousmusic.com
https://www.nefariousmusic.com/shop/p/blaze-euph4tet

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

Stars align for Besson festive fun

December 20 • A host of Besson stars have got together to provide some festive musical fun and joy — just when we need it too...

festive

Grimethorpe hope to add to festive joy

December 20 • A reprise festive concert performance from Grimethorpe Colliery Band looks to add funds to the entertainment coffers.

Nefarious

Fieldhouse rewarded for nefarious activity

December 20 • The multi talented Jim Fieldhouse wins a festive bonus Blaze with composition award.

Dyke

Black Dyke ready for festive entertainment

December 19 • Black Dyke will host a special live streamed Christmas Concert on the 22nd December.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top